Eagles Named ‘Landing Spot’ for Ex-Cowboys Starter Amid Heavy Interest

The Philadelphia Eagles are considered a potential landing spot for one of the top free agent centers in the NFL.

As CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo mentions, former Dallas Cowboys starting center Connor Williams should be considered a potential option for the Eagles. Simply put, Philadelphia is coming off of an offseason where they lost one of the best players in franchise history, Jason Kelce, to retirement. The six-time All-Pro selection and seven-time Pro Bowler called it a career after 13 seasons with the Eagles.

DeArdo argues that while third-year man Cam Jurgens may end up being a suitable replacement, the more sure option is signing Williams, who has started 77 games in his NFL career.

“This is a no-brainer. Jason Kelce, one of the greatest centers in NFL history, retired the offseason,” writes DeArdo. “And while Cam Jurgens might end up being a suitable replacement, the Eagles should still pursue Williams, a proven veteran who would at the very least provide competition for the Eagles’ starting center job.”

Connor Williams Drawing Interest From ‘Multiple’ Teams: Report

The 27-year-old Williams is drawing heavy interest in the free agency market, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Former Cowboys and Dolphins free-agent center Connor Williams, who is coming off season-ending knee surgery, expects to be ready for the start of the season and is in discussions with multiple teams about where to play in 2024,” writes Schefter. “He plans to pick his new team before training camp begins.”

Why the Eagles Would Benefit From Connor Williams Signing

Williams actually began his career with the Cowboys back in 2018 as the starting left guard. He remained in that role through the 2021 season until signing with the Miami Dolphins during the 2022 offseason. It was in Miami where Williams emerged as the starting center, starting all 26 of his appearances before suffering a season-ending ACL tear towards the end of the 2023 season.

While the Eagles already have an established starting left guard in Landon Dickerson — Dickerson has started the past three seasons for Philadelphia since his rookie year — Williams’ experience at both left guard and center could serve the Eagles well in case of injury.

Although Williams was limited to just nine games due to injury, he actually had his best year last season. According to Pro Football Focus, Williams posted an 86.5 offensive grade and 90.5 run-blocking grade last season. Among all full-time players at his position, Williams ranked second in offensive grade and run-blocking grade last season.

While Philadelphia would likely have to get into a bidding war — Schefter mentions “multiple” teams interested in him — with another team, signing Williams may be as much of a sure thing as the Eagles will get as far as a replacement for Kelce is concerned.

Jurgens started 11 games at guard last season, but has yet to start any at center. He started at center during his collegiate career at the University of Nebraska. According to Pro Football Focus, Jurgens posted a 63.0 offensive grade, 55.0 pass-blocking grade and 62.9 run-blocking grade — all average marks for an offensive lineman.

Considering the Eagles are coming off of a season in which they lost five of their final six games to close out the 2023 campaign, Philadelphia needs all of the established help they can get. Signing Williams can go a long way towards ensuring that both the Eagles and Jalen Hurts bounce back in a strong way entering the 2024 season.