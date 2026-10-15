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Landon Dickerson Sends Eagles A Clear Message Before NFL Trade Deadline

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NFC Divisional Playoffs - New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 21: Landon Dickerson #69 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the New York Giants during the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Several players on the Philadelphia Eagles‘ injured reserve list returned to practice on Wednesday, ahead of the Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers.

The veteran left guard Landon Dickerson was among those who suited up and practiced for the first time since Week 1.

NFC Divisional Playoffs - New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 21: Landon Dickerson #69 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks to the locker room against the New York Giants during the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Since Dickerson’s last appearance, a lot has changed. The veteran watched Cam Jurgens replace him, before he was traded to the Baltimore Ravens. Last week, Willie Lampkin filled the void that Jurgens left.

Soon, Dickerson is expected to re-enter the equation. As he gets physically prepared to suit up on game day again, the star lineman was asked if he viewed himself as the long-term left guard at this stage of his career.

Dickerson deflected the question before making it clear that he didn’t want to go anywhere.

Landon Dickerson Sends Eagles A Clear Message Before NFL Trade Deadline

Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 04: Landon Dickerson #69 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on January 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

“I mean, is that really my decision? I feel like that’s an upstairs decision,” Dickerson said in a somewhat playful tone. “I would very much enjoy to stay here my whole career, but it’s not necessarily up to me.”

So, Dickerson wouldn’t answer with his personal assumption, but does he know anything about the front office’s thoughts on the matter currently?

Philadelphia Eagles v Los Angeles Rams
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 08: Landon Dickerson #69 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

“That is a great question,” he told reporters. “Do they have media day for Nick and Howie? You can ask them that.”

Clearly, Dickerson hasn’t been offered a word on his current status as the starting left guard. In the past, if Dickerson suffered an injury and missed time, his starting spot would be waiting for him when he returns.

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Jets
GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 15: Jason Kelce #62 and Landon Dickerson #69 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 15, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

These days, you can’t be so sure. Dickerson struggled throughout the 2025 NFL season. When he arrived for Week 1 against the Washington Commanders in 2026, he admittedly played a bad game.

The Eagles didn’t anticipate a youth movement up front this year, but they’ve been forced into one. If they want to continue with it, that could be bad news for Dickerson. However, it’s too early to tell whether Dickerson is getting his spot back or taking a backseat.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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