Landon Dickerson Sends Eagles A Clear Message Before NFL Trade Deadline

Several players on the Philadelphia Eagles‘ injured reserve list returned to practice on Wednesday, ahead of the Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers.

The veteran left guard Landon Dickerson was among those who suited up and practiced for the first time since Week 1.

Since Dickerson’s last appearance, a lot has changed. The veteran watched Cam Jurgens replace him, before he was traded to the Baltimore Ravens. Last week, Willie Lampkin filled the void that Jurgens left.

Soon, Dickerson is expected to re-enter the equation. As he gets physically prepared to suit up on game day again, the star lineman was asked if he viewed himself as the long-term left guard at this stage of his career.

Dickerson deflected the question before making it clear that he didn’t want to go anywhere.

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“I mean, is that really my decision? I feel like that’s an upstairs decision,” Dickerson said in a somewhat playful tone. “I would very much enjoy to stay here my whole career, but it’s not necessarily up to me.”

So, Dickerson wouldn’t answer with his personal assumption, but does he know anything about the front office’s thoughts on the matter currently?

“That is a great question,” he told reporters. “Do they have media day for Nick and Howie? You can ask them that.”

Clearly, Dickerson hasn’t been offered a word on his current status as the starting left guard. In the past, if Dickerson suffered an injury and missed time, his starting spot would be waiting for him when he returns.

These days, you can’t be so sure. Dickerson struggled throughout the 2025 NFL season. When he arrived for Week 1 against the Washington Commanders in 2026, he admittedly played a bad game.

The Eagles didn’t anticipate a youth movement up front this year, but they’ve been forced into one. If they want to continue with it, that could be bad news for Dickerson. However, it’s too early to tell whether Dickerson is getting his spot back or taking a backseat.