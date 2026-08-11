Barring a Brandon Graham-like change of heart, Philadelphia Eagles star Lane Johnson is likely finished for good after the 2026 NFL season.

The veteran offensive lineman made his thoughts on the upcoming season clear following his first practice of the offseason over the weekend.

“The plan was always to come back,” Johnson said, regarding the 2026 NFL season.

“As far as stuff off the field, my mom is struggling with some health stuff–my dad–I mean, that’s really it. A lot of time away, and when some things come up like that it puts things into what matters. I’m here, my team has supported me, and I’m where I need to be. I’ve had those conversations with my family members [about retirement]. You can’t play forever. Not everybody can do what LeBron James is doing. I am 36, so it’s weird to say, but all of the support and all of the love here–I plan on having a really good last year.”

If Johnson is truly going to wrap it up after year 14, he recently made it clear that the Eagles could be in great hands with his successor.

Eagles Star Lane Johnson Delivers Good News After Retirement Tease

The Eagles have been giving an extended look at Markel Bell in the absence of Johnson.

During the same press conference where Johnson revealed his plans, the veteran All-Pro praised his potential replacement.

“He’s one of the best rookies I’ve been around. Just as far as being in the playbook, no complaining. Haven’t heard him complain one time,” Johnson said of Bell, according to The Athletic’s Brooks Kubena.

“He’s always asking questions. Just a really mature young man who handles stuff off the field well. He’s just always asking questions. You can tell he was coached up well at Miami. Yeah, man, when I see a guy with that size and that ability and that wing span and movement, you can have a lot of success in this business.”

Markel Bell Right Now

The 22-year-old offensive tackle hails from Cleveland, Mississippi.

He first attended Holmes in college before going to Miami from 2024 to 2025. Bell then became a third-round pick for the Eagles in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft (68th overall).

Lane Johnson will certainly have some big shoes to fill. Since his rookie season, Johnson has established himself as one of the best offensive tackles in football. Now that the Eagles don’t have to guess whether they’ll have Johnson beyond 2026 or not, Bell can truly take advantage of the opportunity, knowing that the job is up for grabs soon.