Eagles’ 6-Time Pro Bowler Shared Final Verdict on ‘Self-Sabotage’ Bears Loss

The Philadelphia Eagles hope to move on quickly, but they’ll try to learn from their Week 3 27-7 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Philly finished with just 248 yards of offense, 3 turnovers, and 0 second-half points in the loss. The offense was a mess, but the defense was no better, allowing 375 yards and committing multiple penalties and missed tackles.

There will be a lot of conversations in Philly this week about how the Eagles botched a golden opportunity to go 3-0 on the season. While a lot went wrong, some of the good stuff would frustrate fans because they had chances to win the game.

Philadelphia Eagles Blew Opportunities to Capture Week 3 Win

After the game, Eagles starting right tackle Lane Johnson spoke with reporters about the loss. Johnson liked the things the team did, but also pointed out that they beat themselves.

“You go look at the tape, there’s some things we did well. But when it comes to self-sabotage, we did that a lot today. That’s on us.”

Philly could have had an easy touchdown in the red zone late in the second quarter. Unfortunately, Andy Dalton’s interception cost them that chance.

Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba had an interception he could have caught, but he dropped it. It didn’t help that Riq Woolen was called for a penalty on the same play, so it wouldn’t have mattered.

Eagles Did Everything to Lose Bears Game

The Eagles could very well be 3-0 right now if things had gone differently. They could have had a 14-10 halftime lead with momentum. That could have happened if Nick Sirianni had called a timeout to get Jalen Hurts back from concussion protocol and Sean Mannion hadn’t called a pass play on third-and-goal.

The same could be said about the Eagles’ defense. If Vic Fangio called more plays where the corners press up, the Eagles could have allowed fewer completions.

This was a tough night overall, and the coaches got outcoached. At the same time, the players 100% got outplayed. Philly did nothing to help themselves win and found every opportunity to lose.

Now entering Week 4 with a 2-1 record, the Eagles will face the Los Angeles Rams next. That’s always a challenging game despite the Rams’ 1-2 record.

There aren’t many good feelings around Philadelphia right now. This Eagles team has a lot to clean up and only six days to do it.

It’s going to be a very long week of criticism being thrown the Eagles’ way, and it is deserved. They know that they must play better against the Los Angeles Rams if they want to get this season back on track.