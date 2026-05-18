Eagles’ Latest A.J. Brown Update Is Bad News for the Team

The Philadelphia Eagles have been surrounded with rumors throughout the course of the 2026 NFL offseason. Most of those rumors have had to do with star wide receiver A.J. Brown and the team potentially trading him.

At this point in time, Brown remains with the Eagles. He has not been traded yet, but the rumors have not slowed down.

Howie Roseman has maintained a high asking price for the star wideout. Philadelphia does not seem motivated to make a trade just to move him. Brown isn’t expected to return to the Eagles, but that option hasn’t been ruled out entirely.

Keeping that in mind, a new update has been shared about Brown that is bad news for Philadelphia.

Eagles Get Bad Update on A.J. Brown Trade Rumors

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler has offered a new report about the Brown trade talks. He has not heard of another team other than the New England Patriots interested.

“Is there another team that gets involved here? I have not found one,” Fowler wrote.

“It was rumored that the Chiefs once upon a time, I was told no. The Rams we know looked into it. I don’t know if it got to a serious level, but it definitely was an inquiry and that didn’t go anywhere. Would the Rams get back involved? I don’t know that they would. So, if you can get other teams involved, perhaps Philadelphia can get more in return. But, right now, it looks like there’s one team.”

Why is that bad news? Quite simply, the Eagles aren’t going to be able to have a bidding war to drive the price tag up without a second team in addition to the Patriots.

Roseman usually finds a way to pull off quality deals for Philadelphia, but he doesn’t have a ton of leverage in this situation.

Trading A.J. Brown Would Be a Blow for Philadelphia’s Offense

Over the last couple of years, it has been very clear that Brown is frustrated with the Eagles. He has had multiple occasions where that frustration spilled over during a game.

Despite his frustration, Brown has remained productive. During the 2025 NFL season, the 28-year-old wide receiver ended up playing in 15 games. He caught 78 passes for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns.

Throughout his four-year tenure with Philadelphia, Brown has never produced less than 1,000 yards. He has caught 32 touchdown passes with the Eagles.

Expect to continue hearing rumors about Brown as the offseason moves forward. It still seems likely that Philadelphia will trade him, but for now New England seems to be the only buyer.