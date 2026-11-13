Latest Eagles Mock Draft Lands Them 13-Sack All-SEC Pass Rusher

The Philadelphia Eagles are sitting in a position entering the bye week where they are 2-7 and could be looking at a top-five pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Philly has lost seven straight, and with the endless number of injuries, the team is looking at making the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season. They already made two pre-trade-deadline trades in the regular season: Cam Jurgens to the Baltimore Ravens and Jordan Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Eagles will have a lot of options to choose from, with a projected top-five pick coming up in April. There might be a clear option for them to help out the team.

Philadelphia Eagles Mock Draft Has Them Focused on Defense

Sports Illustrated writer Gilberto Manzano shared his thoughts on the upcoming NFL Draft. Manzano likes the Eagles to target South Carolina edge rusher Dyland Stewart with the fifth overall pick.

“As for the Eagles, let’s give them South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart at No. 5. He has endless potential, but some character concerns. Philly has a track record of rolling the dice and making it work with those types of prospects, with Jalen Carter being one. I’m going to be messy at No. 25 and give them Sellers, who could watch and learn from Jalen Hurts for a year or two if he’s cleared to play from the blood clots or doesn’t get traded in this scenario.”

Stewart has been one of the nation’s best pass rushers over the last three years. He has 13 sacks and 9 forced fumbles in his career with the Gamecocks. This season, he has racked up 12 tackles, 3 forced fumbles, and 2 sacks.

Could the Eagles Target Defense in the 2027 NFL Draft?

The Eagles will have plenty of positions they need to address in the draft. On offense, the offensive line is their biggest problem, as they may need to replace one or both guards, the center, and add a new right tackle. Their defense could use help at edge rushers, defensive tackle, CB2, and safety.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman will have to do a lot of work with this roster. They need a lot of help in many positions as the team retools its roster.

How dramatic the roster changes are depends on what the coaching staff looks like. If the Eagles fire their head coach, Nick Sirianni, there could be major roster changes. If Sirianni stays, a lot of players could stay, but they would be on a short leash.

The Eagles need to get through the season first, though. At this rate, Stewart could be in the Midnight Green uniform in six months.