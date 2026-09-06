Eagles Legend Sounds Off With Thoughts On Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown

Soon, the Philadelphia Eagles will fire up their first game without AJ Brown. Still, the ugly exit from the Eagles to the New England Patriots remains relevant, as Jalen Hurts recently confirmed that he and his former receiver “clearly” grew apart.

Both Hurts and Brown confirmed they are no longer close. The reason why remains a mystery. An Eagles legend recently attempted to break it down from his viewpoint.

Eagles Legend Gives Thoughts On Controversial Hurts, Brown Situation

Former Eagles linebacker Seth Joyner took to X to give his thoughts:

“I see why #1 & #11 grew apart! One is obsessed and consumed with win winning, and was crushed in the 1st SuperBowl! He will sacrifice all for the ultimate goal!” Joyner said of the quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

“The other said the joy of the SB win was meh!! He also is about his personal achievements; he better have success as the team is succeeding, or else! ‘Don’t dwell on it, the chips will fall where they may,’ that mentality is downright blasphemous to a guy like #1! And it’s clear to see how and why he checked out last year!”

When the Eagles finally accomplished their Super Bowl goal with Hurts and Brown playing key roles in winning against the Kansas City Chiefs, Brown admitted that he didn’t gain full satisfaction from the victory and what came with it. Dominating secondaries is what fulfills him in this game.

“The thing about self-encompassing people, it’s always gotta be about them. And ultimately, the arms always tires of holding up facades, revealing who one really is!” Joyner continued.

“If they can’t be the center or 2nd closest to the center of attention it falls apart fast. And that’s the worst guy to have on your team, especially one entrusted with the ‘C’ on his chest!”

AJ Brown served as a captain for the Eagles in 2025. Early on in the season, he requested a trade. The star receiver also took subliminal jabs at his team on social media and often expressed frustration publicly. While some situations were overblown, it can’t be denied that Brown’s actions didn’t have an impact on the Eagles last year. It’s not the sole reason why their repeat attempt failed, but it was impactful.

AJ Brown Moves On

Ultimately, Brown got his wish to be traded.

In June, the Patriots sent a first-round pick to the Eagles to pick up the wideout. Brown has been all smiles since.

As for the Eagles, they are happy to put the drama away. Soon, the NFL world will see if they can bounce back on offense after losing an All-Pro pass-catcher.