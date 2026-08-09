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Philadelphia Eagles Legend’s Son Gets Great Analysis

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Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 24: Jeremiah Trotter Jr. #54 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on August 24, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles have a strong linebacker unit going into the 2026 NFL season.

Although they just lost a standout in Nakobe Dean, who signed a three-year $36 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency, the Eagles were already looking to lean on their second-year standout, Jihaad Campbell, next to Zack Baun.

However, there is a backup with a familiar name who is not to be slept on.

The History Of Jeremiah Trotter On The Eagles

Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 24: Jeremiah Trotter Jr. #54 of the Philadelphia Eagles hugs his father Jeremiah Trotter prior to the preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on August 24, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Eagles fans know the name Jeremiah Trotter well. In 1998, the Eagles picked up the linebacker during the third round of the NFL Draft.

For the first four years of his career, Trotter played with the Eagles. He went to Washington for the 2002 and 2003 seasons, but returned to Philadelphia in 2004 for a second stint, which would last three years.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Philadelphia Eagles

GettyPHILADELPHIA – OCTOBER 11: Jeremiah Trotter #54 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs on the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lincoln Financial Field on October 11, 2009 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Trotter was back out again in 2007, signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Before Trotter was ready to hang it up, the Eagles called him once more for a third stint in 2009. He finished his career after that season. Trotter was an All-Pro twice and a Pro Bowler four times. He was inducted into the Eagles’ Hall of Fame.

In 2024, the Eagles hoped to find repeat success with his son, after taking him in the 2024 NFL Draft’s fifth round out of Clemson.

Going into year three, Trotter is expected to be a backup once again. However, NBC Sports Philadelphia claims that he isn’t playing like one.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr’s Offseason

Philadelphia Eagles Practice Session

GettyMETAIRIE, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 07: Jeremiah Trotter Jr. #54 of the Philadelphia Eagles participates in a team practice ahead of Super Bowl LIX at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center located at New Orleans Saints headquarters on February 6, 2025 in Metairie, Louisiana. The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday in the Caesars Superdome. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

“On an absolutely loaded defense, Trotter is enjoying a fantastic training camp as the top backup linebacker,” NBC Sports Philly wrote.

“In Year 3, Trott has a mastery of Vic Fangio’s scheme, and it’s showing up every day. He’s got these next-level football instincts that help him make up for late-round size and speed. He just always seems to know where the play is going both against the run and in coverage, and he’s never out of position.”

In 2024, Trotter’s rookie season included 25 tackles and 0.5 sacks. He was slightly more productive during his sophomore effort in 2025. Trotter posted 32 tackles and added two more in the postseason loss against the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round.

It’s another uphill battle for Trotter to crack major playing time for the Eagles in 2026, but he’s clearly going to make it difficult for the Eagles to keep him stashed away on the bench.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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