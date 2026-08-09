Philadelphia Eagles Legend’s Son Gets Great Analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles have a strong linebacker unit going into the 2026 NFL season.

Although they just lost a standout in Nakobe Dean, who signed a three-year $36 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency, the Eagles were already looking to lean on their second-year standout, Jihaad Campbell, next to Zack Baun.

However, there is a backup with a familiar name who is not to be slept on.

The History Of Jeremiah Trotter On The Eagles

Eagles fans know the name Jeremiah Trotter well. In 1998, the Eagles picked up the linebacker during the third round of the NFL Draft.

For the first four years of his career, Trotter played with the Eagles. He went to Washington for the 2002 and 2003 seasons, but returned to Philadelphia in 2004 for a second stint, which would last three years.

Trotter was back out again in 2007, signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Before Trotter was ready to hang it up, the Eagles called him once more for a third stint in 2009. He finished his career after that season. Trotter was an All-Pro twice and a Pro Bowler four times. He was inducted into the Eagles’ Hall of Fame.

In 2024, the Eagles hoped to find repeat success with his son, after taking him in the 2024 NFL Draft’s fifth round out of Clemson.

Going into year three, Trotter is expected to be a backup once again. However, NBC Sports Philadelphia claims that he isn’t playing like one.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr’s Offseason

“On an absolutely loaded defense, Trotter is enjoying a fantastic training camp as the top backup linebacker,” NBC Sports Philly wrote.

“In Year 3, Trott has a mastery of Vic Fangio’s scheme, and it’s showing up every day. He’s got these next-level football instincts that help him make up for late-round size and speed. He just always seems to know where the play is going both against the run and in coverage, and he’s never out of position.”

In 2024, Trotter’s rookie season included 25 tackles and 0.5 sacks. He was slightly more productive during his sophomore effort in 2025. Trotter posted 32 tackles and added two more in the postseason loss against the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round.

It’s another uphill battle for Trotter to crack major playing time for the Eagles in 2026, but he’s clearly going to make it difficult for the Eagles to keep him stashed away on the bench.