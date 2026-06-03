With AJ Brown out of Philadelphia, rumors have been swirling about his relationship with the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles legend LeSean McCoy addressed the situation on Wednesday, June 3.

“These rumors are false,” McCoy said on Speakeasy.

Not long after the Eagles agreed to send AJ Brown to the New England Patriots in exchange for a first and fifth-round pick, several different versions of a rumored story detailing the alleged reasons behind the fallout between Brown and Hurts hit social media.

McCoy, who was mentioned in a viral video with alleged claims of the situation, stated that the stories going around are not true.

Eagles Legend LeSean McCoy Shuts Down Jalen Hurts-AJ Brown Rumors

“Let me address it,” McCoy said.

“AJ [Brown] got a real situation. He’s got a wife and he’s a faithful dude. Jalen Hurts, he’s a faithful dude. … If this was DeSean Jackson and Shady McCoy, everybody would be in question! We about to be running around, but they [Hurts and Brown] not even in that! It’s crazy. In Philadelphia, after a big game, they don’t throw parties. We used to win big games and throw parties. They don’t do that.”

McCoy’s co-host, former Eagle Emmanuel Acho, also dished his thoughts:

“I didn’t want to speak on the nonsensical AJ Brown rumors, but I’m glad Shady did cuz this stuff is DUMB!” Acho wrote on social media.

AJ Brown Addresses Jalen Hurts Fallout

For years, fans have questioned the relationship between Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown.

When the Eagles traded for Brown in 2022, Brown and Hurts were known to be very close. Over time, it was clear there was a fallout. However, neither player would publicly confirm it.

In 2024, Eagles veteran Brandon Graham stated that things had changed between Hurts and Brown, but he didn’t dive deep into the details.

After the trade went down on Monday, June 1, Brown finally confirmed what everybody thought.

“[We’re] not as close as we once were,” AJ Brown said of his relationship with Hurts.

“I believe that’s fine. It’s like there’s no bad blood; there’s actually still a lot of love. I love him. I wanted to succeed and accomplish all the things that he wanted to accomplish.”

As for the rumored stories going around, Brown didn’t address them head-on, but he stated that a single incident didn’t play into the strained relationship.

“Nothing happened,” Brown added.

“People just grow apart. That didn’t happen between me and him or our families, wives, anything. Nothing like that ever happened, you know? Life happens, and you just look up sometimes, and you just find yourself drifting away, and that’s fine. And I think both parties accepted that.”