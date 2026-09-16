Ex-Eagles Starter Called NFL’s ‘Top Offseason Addition’ After AFC Debut

The Philadelphia Eagles took a big chance when they let inside linebacker Nakobe Dean leave for a 3-year, $36 million free-agent contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in March.

Despite battling injuries, Dean was one of the most consistent producers on Philadelphia’s defense over the last 2 seasons—made even more pronounced when he returned from a torn patellar tendon in 2025 and almost immediately reclaimed his starting spot from 1st-round pick Jihaad Campbell.

Now, Sports Illustrated’s Eva Geihem is praising Dean as the NFL’s “Top Offseason Addition after the Raiders posted a 27-13 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 1.

“The Raiders made a number of signings to improve their defense in free agency this offseason, including bringing in linebacker Nakobe Dean, who shined in their win over the Dolphins on Sunday,” Geihem wrote on September 15. “Dean tied for the team lead in tackles with six while also recording a sack and a forced fumble.”

Dean’s Unexplained Absence From Raiders in OTAs

For some reason, Dean wasn’t part of any OTAs or mandatory minicamp with the Raiders.

The mystery of Dean’s absence only deepened when 1st-year Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak couldn’t — or wouldn’t — give a clear answer on why he’s been missing.

“Nakobe’s been here every day in practice,” Kubiak told The Athletic’s Sam Warren on June 12. “But all injuries and things like that, I don’t want to talk about at this time of year. We just want to get all of our guys healthy to training camp. That’s really the most important thing.”

While Dean returned from a torn patellar tendon suffered in the NFC Wild Card Round following the 2024 season, he seemingly ended the season healthy — something that hasn’t always been the case as he’s missed 21 games over the last 3 seasons due to injuries.

Dean Did Eagles Favor On Way Out of Town

Dean at least did his old team a solid on the way out of town — most notably by spurning an offer from the Dallas Cowboys, who were desperate to add talent at inside linebacker.

Dallas’ season-opening loss to the New York Giants made it clear they desperately need a player like Dean on their defense.

“Just talked with someone close to the situation and apparently Dallas was actually very competitive in the Nakobe Dean market,” NFL reporter Jane Slater wrote on her official X account in March. “He was one of their 5 Zooms allowed. I’m told their offer was similar to the Raiders, but ultimately, he went with his gut feeling, and was told he could have seen himself in both places, and it was a ’51/49′ margin, but the Raiders won this one. At least it tells you Dallas is trying.”

In 2023, a pectoral injury cost Dean 12 games. After a breakout season in 2024 in which he had 128 tackles, Dean tore his patellar tendon in Philadelphia’s playoff opener against the Green Bay Packers and was sidelined as the Eagles rolled to a Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs. That injury also cost him the first 7 games of the 2025 regular season before he came back and took Campbell’s starting spot.