Ex-Eagles Starter ‘Continues to Ascend’ for Undefeated Raiders

The Philadelphia Eagles have a bad habit of letting some of their best homegrown talent leave for other teams.

Each year, it seems like there’s another example.

In 2025, it was Super Bowl champion edge rusher Josh Sweat, who signed a 4-year, $76.4 million free-agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals and posted a career-high 12.5 sacks.

In 2026, it could be another member of that Super Bowl champion squad from 2024: inside linebacker Nakobe Dean.

Dean left the Eagles for a 3-year, $36 million free-agent contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, the NFL’s biggest surprise with a 3-0 record. That already matches their 2025 win total, when they went 3-14.

“Dean continued to ascend in Week 3,” The Athletic’s Daniel Popper wrote on September 30. “He had a complete performance in the Raiders’ 35-27 win over the New Orleans Saints. Dean was excellent in coverage, both in man looks and as a zone defender patrolling the middle of the field. He was physical and violent in the run game, making quick reads before triggering and driving on ball carriers. He had an explosive tackle for loss on Saints running back Alvin Kamara. Dean was destroying blocks. He tackled sideline to sideline against the run and pass, including a game-sealing forced fumble in the flat in the fourth quarter. Dean also had a third-down pressure that led to an incompletion. Blitzing against running backs remains a strength of his game. The Raiders signed Dean to a three-year, $36.06 million deal. He has been instrumental in their 3-0 start. Dean looks like one of the best free-agent signings.”

Nakobe Dean Battled Injuries in Philadelphia

Despite battling injuries, Dean was one of the most consistent producers on Philadelphia’s defense over the last 2 seasons — made even more pronounced when he returned from a torn patellar tendon in 2025 and almost immediately reclaimed his starting spot from 2025 1st-round pick Jihaad Campbell.

Sports Illustrated’s Eva Geihem praised Dean as the NFL’s “Top Offseason Addition” after a 27-13 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 1.

“The Raiders made a number of signings to improve their defense in free agency this offseason, including bringing in linebacker Nakobe Dean, who shined in their win over the Dolphins on Sunday,” Geihem wrote on September 15. “Dean tied for the team lead in tackles with six while also recording a sack and a forced fumble.”

Nakobe Dean Did Eagles Favor On Way Out of Town

Dean at least did his old team a solid on the way out of town — most notably by spurning an offer from the Dallas Cowboys, who were desperate to add talent at inside linebacker.

“Just talked with someone close to the situation and apparently Dallas was actually very competitive in the Nakobe Dean market,” NFL reporter Jane Slater wrote on her official X account in March. “He was one of their 5 Zooms allowed. I’m told their offer was similar to the Raiders, but ultimately, he went with his gut feeling, and was told he could have seen himself in both places, and it was a ’51/49′ margin, but the Raiders won this one. At least it tells you Dallas is trying.”