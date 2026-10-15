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Eagles Get Linked To Andy Dalton Reunion After Jalen Hurts News

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Carolina Panthers v Houston Texans - NFL Preseason 2025
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HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 16: Andy Dalton #14 of the Carolina Panthers looks on during the fourth quarter in the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on August 16, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles took another major health hit ahead of their Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers.

According to reports, the star quarterback Jalen Hurts is set to miss the matchup due to a superficial blood clot.

Cincinnati Bengals v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 28: Andy Dalton #14 of the Philadelphia Eagles hands the ball to Kapena Gushiken #34 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the third quarter of a preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 28, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

The team released a detailed statement on Thursday afternoon, giving more clarity to the calf issue that Hurts dealt with ahead of Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

With Hurts out of the picture for this week’s game, the team is expected to start his backup, Tanner McKee against the Panthers.

Since the Eagles carried four quarterbacks for most of the year, they could add another passer to the roster in the coming days. NFL Insider Mike Garafolo links the team to a familiar face you surely haven’t forgotten: Andy Dalton.

Eagles Get Linked To Andy Dalton Reunion After Jalen Hurts News

Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 04: Andy Dalton #14 of the Philadelphia Eagles talks to Saquon Barkley #26 before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on October 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

“Andy Dalton is an option to return for the Eagles. He’s had a few teams check in with him since the team released him, per sources, though there’s familiarity and a clear role in Philly for him if he decides to return,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported.

The 38-year-old quarterback just spent several months with the Eagles.

When the Eagles picked up Dalton via trade in the offseason, he battled with McKee for the QB2 spot throughout the spring and the summer.

Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 28: Andy Dalton #14 of the Philadelphia Eagles congratulates Case Keenum #11 of the Chicago Bears after the game at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

When the Eagles confirmed their depth chart for Week 1, Dalton was the official backup. In Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, Dalton was rolled out for a few snaps. He threw one pass: a red zone interception.

Dalton was demoted to QB3 in the following week and released before the trip to London for the Jaguars matchup.

So far, Dalton hasn’t landed with another team, but it seems he shouldn’t be ruled out for a reunion with the Eagles. If the depth chart stays as is, the Eagles will go into Sunday’s game with McKee as the starter and the rookie Cole Payton as the backup.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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