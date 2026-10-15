The Philadelphia Eagles took another major health hit ahead of their Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers.

According to reports, the star quarterback Jalen Hurts is set to miss the matchup due to a superficial blood clot.

The team released a detailed statement on Thursday afternoon, giving more clarity to the calf issue that Hurts dealt with ahead of Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

With Hurts out of the picture for this week’s game, the team is expected to start his backup, Tanner McKee against the Panthers.

Since the Eagles carried four quarterbacks for most of the year, they could add another passer to the roster in the coming days. NFL Insider Mike Garafolo links the team to a familiar face you surely haven’t forgotten: Andy Dalton.

Eagles Get Linked To Andy Dalton Reunion After Jalen Hurts News

“Andy Dalton is an option to return for the Eagles. He’s had a few teams check in with him since the team released him, per sources, though there’s familiarity and a clear role in Philly for him if he decides to return,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported.

The 38-year-old quarterback just spent several months with the Eagles.

When the Eagles picked up Dalton via trade in the offseason, he battled with McKee for the QB2 spot throughout the spring and the summer.

When the Eagles confirmed their depth chart for Week 1, Dalton was the official backup. In Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, Dalton was rolled out for a few snaps. He threw one pass: a red zone interception.

Dalton was demoted to QB3 in the following week and released before the trip to London for the Jaguars matchup.

So far, Dalton hasn’t landed with another team, but it seems he shouldn’t be ruled out for a reunion with the Eagles. If the depth chart stays as is, the Eagles will go into Sunday’s game with McKee as the starter and the rookie Cole Payton as the backup.