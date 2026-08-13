Eagles Linked to Interesting QB Trade Proposal With NFC Opponent

The Philadelphia Eagles appear to be a contender in the NFC once again. Even after trading star wide receiver A.J. Brown, the team looks set up for success.

With preseason about to begin, the Eagles will have some tough roster decisions coming up soon. One of those decisions will come at the quarterback position.

Obviously, Jalen Hurts will be the starter again this season for Philadelphia. Behind him, however, the Eagles will need to make a tough decision.

Currently, the team has Andy Dalton as the primary backup and both Tanner McKee and Cole Payton fighting for the final spot on the roster. McKee has been rumored as a potential trade candidate throughout the 2026 NFL offseason.

A new suggestion has been made that would see Philadelphia trade McKee to another NFC team.

Eagles’ Trade Proposal Would Send Tanner McKee to Detroit

Following the news of Teddy Bridgewater deciding to retire, the Detroit Lions could be a team with interest in trading for a new backup quarterback.

Jon Conahan of Sporting News has suggested a potential trade scenario that would see the Eagles and Lions come together on a McKee deal.

In his suggestion, Philadelphia would trade McKee and a 2027 sixth-round pick to Detroit in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick. That deal could make perfect sense for both teams.

McKee is more than capable of being a high-profile backup quarterback. He would provide the Lions with excellent depth behind Jared Goff. As for the Eagles, they would add another fourth-round pick to add another young player with next offseason.

It’s a move that would also close out Philadelphia’s quarterback room. Hurts, Dalton, and Payton would be a solid three-headed depth chart.

Taking a Look at Tanner McKee’s Career With Philadelphia

Back in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Eagles selected McKee out of Stanford with the No. 188 overall pick in the sixth round. He has played sparingly, but has performed well when called upon.

McKee played in two games during the 2024 season for Philadelphia. He completed 30 of his 45 pass attempts for 323 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Last season, the 26-year-old quarterback played in four total games. He threw for 274 yards, a touchdown, and an interception, while completing 24 of his 43 attempts.

Some have speculated that McKee could have starting potential. He has never received that chance consistently with the Eagles and likely wouldn’t with the Lions either. But, being a high-impact backup is an important role to have as well.

Of course, this is just an idea and no reporting has connected Philadelphia and Detroit as potential trade partners for McKee. It’s just something that could make sense as roster cutdowns draw closer.