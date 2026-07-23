Going into the 2026 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles‘ biggest question marks will be on the offensive side of the ball.

After dominating in the Super Bowl two seasons ago, the defensive side of the clear was by far the strongest for Philadelphia in the following season and it wasn’t particularly close.

But with that success comes changes. The Eagles lost one of their key secondary players in Reed Blankenship this offseason. Blankenship signed a multi-year deal with the Houston Texans.

Now that No. 32 has moved on, the Eagles’ biggest question mark is at the safety position for next season. In a rundown of possible pre-camp trade targets, Philly Voice’s Jimmy Kempski suggested the Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit as a possible addition.

Philadelphia Eagles Get Linked to Intriguing Browns Trade Target

“Delpit is a logical player on the trade block because the Browns have a talented young safety in Ronnie Hickman, and they just selected Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in the 2026 draft,” Kempski wrote on July 23.

“Delpit is in the final year of his deal, and feels like a player unlikely to re-sign in Cleveland, who may as well get something for him now since they’re not anywhere remotely close to Super Bowl contention.”

The 27-year-old has been in the NFL since 2020.

After a run at LSU, Delpit was selected in the second round by the Browns. He missed his entire rookie season, but played the past five years, starting all but 10 of the 78 games he appeared in.

Delpit has racked up 451 total tackles throughout his career. He broke up 21 passes and has seven interceptions.

During the 2025 NFL season, Delpit collected 89 tackles over 17 games. He generated a career-high 3.0 sacks and came up with one interception.

Depth is thin at safety currently, but the Eagles are hopeful that Andrew Mukuba’s second season lives up to the short but intriguing rookie-year hype.

Along with Mukuba, the Eagles will look to Marcus Epps and Michael Carter to play roles, while considering using Cooper DeJean as some sort of flex in the secondary. If the Eagles can add somebody like Delpit, it would give them an opportunity to keep DeJean where he thrives.