Eagles Get Linked to Myles Garrett by NFL Insider After OTAs Begin

Compared to last year, the Myles Garrett trade rumors in the NFL are tame. However, they aren’t nonexistent. And as long as the Philadelphia Eagles are contenders, they will remain relevant in that market for the pass-rushing star.

The Eagles love to check in on a defensive lineman, and Garrett has been heavily linked to Philadelphia over the past year.

Before Garrett inked a massive extension with the Cleveland Browns, many believed there was a legitimate shot the Eagles could strike a deal for him. While it didn’t happen, Sports Illustrated’s Alber Breer is keeping the Philly dream alive.

Don’t Count The Eagles Out When It Comes to Myles Garrett

“I think the Eagles are somebody you always pay attention to,” Breer said on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland.

“Dallas… there would be an appeal there. If you don’t do it now, well, you risk in a year or two when maybe your team is really ready to win, getting a lot less for him.”

Garrett is entering the second season of a four-year contract. The deal is currently worth $160 million. His cap hit is set at $23.2 million for the 2026 NFL season.

Once again, Garrett was a bright spot on a struggling Browns team in 2025. The star defensive end appeared in 17 games. He led the NFL in sacks with 23.0 sacks. He also led the NFL in tackles for a loss, coming up with 33.

Garrett finished the season with 60 total tackles. The star had 39 hits on the QB.

The Eagles Aren’t Desperate, But Greedy

One thing Howie Roseman loves to hear is that the rich get richer when the Eagles make a move in free agency or the trade market.

Being greedy is good when it comes to adding good players to a football roster, the Eagles are far from desperate on the defensive side of the ball. Over the past two seasons, they’ve had an elite defensive unit.

Garrett would be a player who could take them to an entirely different level. While the Eagles haven’t gotten close to adding Garrett, one Eagles insider claims that they inquire every season.

“Howie checks in on Myles Garrett every year,” Philly Voice’s Jimmy Kempski wrote, in response to Breer’s statement. “Don’t think it matters that the Eagles have a very good D-line group already. If you can add the best non-QB in the NFL, then do it.”

You can’t bank on the Eagles adding Garrett if the Browns decide it’s time to hit reset, but you can bank on the Eagles doing what they can to get involved if he’s available.