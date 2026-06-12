Over in Arizona, a former Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher won’t get out of the NFL trade block spotlight.

Josh Sweat was in attendance for the Arizona Cardinals‘ camp this week, but that hasn’t taken his name out of the rumor mill.

The veteran pass rusher is still viewed as a potential trade candidate, and the Eagles are still getting linked to their former draft pick from league sources.

Eagles Linked To Pro Bowl Pass Rusher By NFL GM After Minicamp

According to NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, an anonymous NFL General Manager believes the Eagles will come back around and ultimately end up with their ex-player.

“If nothing else, I think (Eagles GM) Howie (Roseman) takes him back,” the GM said, believing Philadelphia is going to beef up its defensive line somehow, La Canfora wrote on June 11.

Josh Sweat’s Run With The Cardinals

Sweat just joined the Cardinals last offseason.

When he signed with the team, he reunited with former Eagles Defensive Coordinator Jonathan Gannon. In 2025, Sweat appeared in 17 games. He totaled 30 tackles, with 13 going for a loss. Sweat generated 12.0 sacks and 17 hits on the quarterback.

Statistically, it was Sweat’s best year. But things are changing in Arizona. They might not want to finish out Sweat’s four-year, $76.4 million contract. And Sweat might want to be in a more competitive situation.

Eagles-Sweat Reunion?

The Eagles aren’t too eager to make it happen right now.

Although Howie Roseman’s front office was predicted to get involved in several markets for a new pass rusher, including Sweat, Myles Garrett, and Maxx Crosby, the Eagles have been more focused on under-the-radar signings.

On Wednesday, June 10, the Eagles added AJ Epenesa, who wrapped up his run with the Buffalo Bills. The 27-year-old pass rusher doesn’t come with the same star power as Sweat, but he’s the type of player the Eagles have been targeting amid all of the blockbuster rumors.