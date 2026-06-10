Eagles Labeled ‘Logical Landing Spot’ for Former No. 4 Overall Pick

The Philadelphia Eagles might be 1 edge rusher from making a run to their 3rd Super Bowl appearance in the last 5 years.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox called the Eagles a “logical landing spot” for edge rusher and former No. 4 overall pick Clelin Ferrell, who could very well be that player who helps Philly get back to the final game of the season.

“While he has never played up to his draft status, (Ferrell) has become a very capable role player when healthy,” Knox wrote. “Largely viewed as a draft bust for the Raiders, Ferrell has developed into a solid rotational player elsewhere. He started all 17 games for the San Francisco 49ers in 2023 and spent time with the Washington Commanders and the Chargers before returning to San Francisco in October. Ferrell appeared in eight games for the 49ers this past season and finished with 24 tackles, four sacks, four tackles for loss, and four quarterback pressures. Having just turned 29 in May, Ferrell is worth considering on a multi-year deal. A return to San Francisco would make a ton of sense, given his recent performances there. However, he’d be a sensible target for any team looking for help on the edge.”

Ferrell Got Market Corrected in 2019 NFL Draft

Unfortunately for Ferrell, he wasn’t the only defensive end the Raiders selected in 2019. In the 4th round (No. 106 overall), they selected Eastern Michigan’s Maxx Crosby, who has been 1 of the NFL’s elite edge rushers from the moment he stepped on the field.

Over the next 4 seasons, Crosby’s star continued to rise. Ferrell continued to decline, and had a career-high 4.5 sacks as a rookie, but just 10.0 sacks from 2019 to 2022 before the Raiders let him become a free agent.

Ferrell played 2023 on a 1-year, $2.5 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers and breathed life into his career by starting all 17 games and finishing with 3.5 sacks as the 49ers advanced to the Super Bowl.

When former 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters was hired as Washington’s general manager following the 2023 season, he made a move to bring Ferrell with him on a 1-year, $3.75 million contract.

“General manager Adam Peters brought Ferrell to Washington because he knows he’s a good leader, works hard and has no problem mentoring younger players,” USA Today’s Bryan Manning wrote on July 15. “Ferrell is a good run-stopper. He will likely play a similar role in Washington as he did in San Francisco.”

Eagles Made Big Move at Edge Rusher in Offseason

The Eagles hope they have their dynamic edge rusher to set the tone in 2026 — and for the next few years, at least — with Jonathan Greenard.

Philadelphia made a splash move to trade with the Minnesota Vikings for Greenard in April after losing edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to a 4-year, $120 million free-agent contract with the Carolina Panthers.

Greenard landed in Philadelphia and immediately got paid, with a 4-year, $98 million contract extension — money originally earmarked for Phillips.

Outside of Greenard, the Eagles have more talent, even though it’s a little unproven — 3rd year edge rusher Jalyx Hunt became the 1st player in franchise history to lead the team in sacks and interceptions in 2025, and 2023 1st round pick Nolan Smith has shown promise but battled injuries through his 1st 3 seasons.