The New York Giants are making moves to ensure they have enough wide receiver depth for the stretch run — with the NFC East Division title hanging in the balance.

On Monday, the Giants signed wide receiver Xavier Gipson off the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad. Gipson previously spent three seasons with the New York Jets and was briefly with the Giants in 2025 and this offseason.

Gipson signed with the Eagles on September 11 but hadn’t played in any regular-season games.

“Giants moves: Signed WR Xavier Gipson from the Eagles’ practice squad,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account.

“The Giants signed Xavier Gipson from the Eagles practice squad,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote on X. “They released WR/KR Charlie Jones … Xavier Gipson spent the summer with the Giants. Has kick return experience but also five lost fumbles in 41 career games.”

“Xavier Gipson is a talented returner but he has had TWELVE fumbles in 41 career games,” Giants Nation Pod’s Bobby Skinner wrote on X.

Xavier Gipson Broke Into NFL as UDFA

Gipson, 5-foot-9 and 189 pounds, put up big numbers at Stephen F. Austin, where he was an All-Southland Conference selection in 2019 and 2020 before SFA moved to the WAC, where he was the 2-time WAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2021 and 2022.

NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein predicted Gipson would be a 7th-round pick or priority free agent in his pre-draft evaluation – Gipson went undrafted and signed with the Jets.

“Slot receiver whose best work comes after the ball is in his hands as both a pass-catcher and punt returner,” Zierlein wrote in 2023. “Gipson possesses average size but good speed and demonstrates the vision and early acceleration to create explosive plays in the open field. He’s not a very accomplished route runner and takes the worst of it on 50/50 balls. His ability to make it as a pro could be tied directly to his ability to uncover as a catch-and-run option and to thrive as a return man.”

Incredible NFL Debut for Xavier Gipson

Even the No. 1 overall pick doesn’t get the kind of NFL debut Gipson got in 2023, when he returned a punt 65 yards in overtime for a touchdown to defeat the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 and was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Midway through his fourth season, Gipson has 2,297 career all-purpose yards and 3 total touchdowns.