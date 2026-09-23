For the second day in a row, the Philadelphia Eagles are on pace to lose a member of their practice squad to an NFC roster.

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Ryan Fowler, the Los Angeles Rams are adding the defensive back Maximus Pulley ahead of Week 3.

On Tuesday, September 22, the Eagles lost their practice squad cornerback Robert Longerbeam to the Atlanta Falcons. Pulley seems to be next. The Rams are adding him after placing the running back Ronnie Rivers on the injured reserve.

Eagles Lose 24-Year-Old Rookie To Los Angeles Rams

Before reaching the NFL, Pulley started his NCAA career at Western Kentucky In 2023, he transferred to Wofford, where he played until 2026.

Although Pulley went undrafted out of college, he gained interest from the Eagles as an undrafted free agent. The Eagles added Pulley to the offseason roster, giving him a shot to earn his spot in training camp and the preseason.

After posting 20 tackles in the preseason, Pulley missed final cuts. However, the Eagles brought him back on the practice squad.

Just last weekend, the Eagles elevated Pulley to the active roster on game day for the team’s Week 2 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Now, the Rams are looking to add him as they free up a roster spot.

Eagles Make Multiple Roster Moves

It’s not all losses for the Eagles.

Earlier this week, Philadelphia added the veteran tight end Zach Ertz. That move was a response to the injury of Dallas Goedert. He went down with a knee-related setback in the Week 2 game against the Titans.

After officially adding Ertz, the Eagles reportedly agreed to add Kenny Moore. That acquisition comes after the Eagles’ safety duo struggled in games against the Titans and the Washington Commanders.