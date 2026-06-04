Two of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ biggest NFC East rivals are being flagged as regression candidates for 2026.

While many are placing plenty of pressure on Hurts to be better because his top target since 2022 (AJ Brown) is now on the New England Patriots, a list that predicts regression candidates for 2026 is good news for Hurts.

Not only does the list exclude Hurts, but it also mentions two division rivals and a couple of quarterbacks who often compete against the Eagles’ passer.

Philadelphia Eagles Get Major Boost As NFC East Rivals Predicted To Regress

The list is focused on turnovers–specifically interceptions.

Pro Football Focus dove deep into the data that included passing attempts, turnover-worthy throws, total interceptions, net luck (the gap between what those rates would normally produce and what actually happened), and dropped interceptions.

Based on the findings, PFF predicted that several of Hurts’ most prominent competitors could be in for a regression.

The NFC East Candidates

Is Jaxson Dart headed for a sophomore slump? The New York Giants quarterback is working with a new coaching staff already.

Last season, Dart was entering the regular season as the QB2 to Russell Wilson. This year, he’s the guaranteed Week 1 starter as long as he’s healthy. Dart’s interception total during his rookie season was just five.

With more games and more attempts coming for the second-year passer, that number has a good chance of going up.

Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys is going into his 11th NFL season. Coming back from an injury, Prescott had an MVP-caliber year as he threw for 4,552 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

“The year-over-year regression data remains difficult to ignore,” PFF wrote on Prescott.

“Quarterbacks with sustained positive interception variance still tend to move meaningfully back toward league average from season to season.”

The NFC Contenders

The Green Bay Packers found their guy in Jordan Love in recent seasons, and he’s faced the Eagles quite a few times over the past two years.

PFF ranks Love at No. 3 on the list, stating that his risky throws from last season were showing signs of luck as they became interceptions at a lower-than-normal rate.

Love threw for just six interceptions in 15 games in 2025. During his first two seasons as a full-time Packers starter, Love totaled 22 interceptions with 11 in each season.

No. 1 on the list is the MVP, Matthew Stafford, of the Los Angeles Rams.

Stafford led the NFL in passing yards for the first time in his career in year 17. He also led the league with 46 touchdowns, tossing just eight interceptions. Regressing after an MVP season at age 38 is an expectation for Stafford.

Although he lucked up with nine dropped interceptions (second-most on the list behind Prescott’s 11), Stafford will still pose a major threat to the rest of the NFC next season.