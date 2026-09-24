Makai Lemon Analysis Should Leave Eagles Feeling Shockingly Optimistic

The Philadelphia Eagles haven’t gotten much from their top two draft picks from the 2026 NFL Draft. The second-rounder Eli Stowers is stashed away on the injured reserve.

Meanwhile, the first-rounder Makai Lemon is taking up a starting spot in the offense, but is getting plenty of heat for his lack of production through two weeks.

There have been shining moments, like a block that Lemon laid down on a clutch Jalen Hurts run on third and long in Week 1. Outside of that, he hasn’t been able to do too much in the passing game.

Makai Lemon’s NFL Career So Far

In the Week 1 win over the Washington Commanders, Lemon was targeted four times. He caught three passes, but ended up with negative five yards. It was a surprisingly bad debut for those watching the box score.

In Week 2, Lemon got out of the negative zone. He was targeted just one time. Lemon caught the pass for 14 yards. He also got a rush, which went for negative five yards.

Through two games, Lemon has totaled nine yards, which brings his 17-game projection to a whopping 77 yards. For a first-round pick, that’s certainly not great.

Makai Lemon Analysis Should Ease Concerns

The rookie out of USC is starting his career in a tough market, but Philly is far from giving him a hard time. The reality is that Lemon is just working with what he’s got, which is force-fed gadget plays.

Most fans and analysts have had positive outlooks on Lemon’s first two games, despite the lousy numbers. It’s simply up to the Eagles to help him hit his stride. As The Athletic’s Zach Berman explains, the Eagles should stop trying to “manufacture” touches for the rookie.

“I’m not down on first-round pick Makai Lemon, especially compared to what you might read or hear elsewhere,” Berman wrote.

“I don’t think, however, the Eagles need to manufacture touches for him. He can make catches within structure, and the film is showing him creating separation. They can let it happen organically.”

Most analysts breaking down the film have been impressed with Lemon’s ability to find open space on his routes. Jalen Hurts, who is thriving through two games, is simply finding his other targets more frequently.

With DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks thriving so far this season, it’s clear that Lemon just has to wait his turn. The Eagles have attempted to get him involved in ways that ensure he gets the ball, but it hasn’t looked right through two weeks. As Berman states, he’s doing enough to blossom organically. The Eagles need to follow through with a new approach.