Going into a joint practice with the New England Patriots on August 19, the Philadelphia Eagles changed the status of the rookie wide receiver, Makai Lemon.

According to Bleeding Green Nation’s Brandon Lee Gowton, Lemon was upgraded to limited participation on the Eagles’ practice injury report.

However, The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane threw a wrinkle in the injury report change.

“Lemon isn’t suited up, so not sure why he’s on this list as limited,” the Eagles insider wrote. Either way, Lemon is not facing the Patriots’ secondary on Wednesday, which is another shot to offseason development.

Makai Lemon’s Strange Injury Situation Continues To Cost Eagles Rookie

At this point in the summer, Lemon is in unfortunate territory.

While getting as healthy as possible is important, the rookie wide receiver is missing some valuable development time being off the field.

Early on in training camp, Lemon suffered a hamstring injury, which has been a common setback for him this offseason. Back in OTAs, Lemon suffered a setback, which forced him to miss all of the Eagles’ mandatory minicamp.

So far, Lemon has missed the Eagles’ first preseason game and is on pace to make it two in a row. After the Eagles take on the New England Patriots on August 22, they’ll close out the preseason on Friday, August 28, with a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ideally, the Eagles will have Lemon back by then, but that’s no guarantee.

Makai Lemon Has A Lot To Prove

The rookie wide receiver has a lot of room to grow–and patience is necessary for all rookies–but he didn’t land in the easiest situation.

When the Eagles drafted Lemon out of USC, they knew they were going to cut ties with the star wide receiver AJ Brown just a couple of months later. Being taken in the first round of the NFL Draft, Lemon gained instant pressure to win a starting spot. He hasn’t been on the field nearly enough to beat out his peers at this point.