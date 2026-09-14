When it comes to the stat sheet, many wide receivers have had much better debuts than Makai Lemon. The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver posted a rare stat line that has him going viral for the wrong reasons.

In the Eagles’ Week 1 battle against the Washington Commanders, Lemon was targeted four times. He caught three of those passes for negative five yards.

Being a wide receiver–one selected in the first round at that–Lemon’s showing was disappointing. However, some Eagles fans acknowledged that he was the unsung hero of one of the top plays of the game.

Lemon landed some love after laying down a key block that helped Jalen Hurts find the first-down marker on 3rd and 18 in the fourth quarter.

Makai Lemon Gets Unsung Hero Support For Eagles’ Key Play vs Commanders

“Not all heroes show up on the stat-sheet,” Eagles fan Jericho wrote on X.

When Hurts reached the 40 on his big run, Lemon was driving his opponent. He managed to lay him down, giving Hurts just enough time and room to cut in and reach the sticks.

“Absolutely love it when receivers block down field,” Randall Stephens said.

“With you 100%.. kid is trying and working hard,” TD added.

“You won’t always have a great day statistically, doesn’t mean you can’t impact the outcome of the game in a positive way! Blocking is just a important!” Mr Level Upt said.

“AJ woulda gave up on that block by then,” Bert said.

Makai Lemon’s NFL Debut

One block doesn’t define his game, just like one game doesn’t define his career.

Lemon showed promise with his block and finding some separation on routes where he didn’t get a target, but expectations are much higher than that.

The 22-year-old wideout just came off a season at USC where he contributed to 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Eagles selected Lemon 20th overall, just before they sent AJ Brown to the New England Patriots. By default, Lemon got a starting position and had plays run up for him. Unfortunately, it just didn’t work out.

He’ll get a chance to bounce back in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans next week.