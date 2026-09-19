Eagles Make Last-Second Roster Announcement Before Titans Game

The Philadelphia Eagles are making sure they have everything they need before facing the Tennessee Titans in Week 2.

Philly has a concern entering the game, with starting safety Andrew Mukuba listed as questionable with a knee injury. Mukuba has not practiced much this week, and his playing status for the Titans game is in jeopardy.

This could lead the Eagles to bring in a replacement, or at least an insurance policy, before the game. Philly seemed to have made that move with less than 24 hours until kickoff.

Philadelphia Eagles Make Roster Move Before Titans Game

Philly has announced one last move before the Titans game that’ll impact the secondary. The Athletic Eagles reporter Zach Berman shared what they did.

“The Eagles elevated DB Maximus Pulley from practice squad for tomorrow’s game. Of note: Drew Mukuba is questionable.” “Also: Eagles go into another weekend with 52 players on the active roster.”

Also: Eagles go into another weekend with 52 players on the active roster. https://t.co/Z75Ws6OE9b — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) September 19, 2026

Pulley is an undrafted rookie out of Wofford. He has not appeared in a game for the Eagles, and this will be his first NFL game.

During his career at Wofford, he started all 34 games he played in. He racked up 189 career tackles with 7 tackles for loss and 7 interceptions. Pulley earned consensus All-American honors as a senior there.

Could the Eagles Be Hinting at Andrew Mukuba Being Out in Week 2?

All indications suggest this doesn’t look good for Mukuba right now. It’s not definitive, but it could be a move to ensure they are covered for safety.

Mukuba had a quiet first game of the NFL season, racking up just 1 tackle. He showed good progress in pass coverage and seems to be playing better in that area.

If Mukuba can’t go, Michael Carter would fill in for one of the spots. Marcus Epps would keep his other starting spot. Cooper DeJean would continue to play safety if the Eagles are in base defense.

This isn’t the first injury for Mukuba that could cost him time. He fractured his ankle during the second Dallas Cowboys game last year, which would cost him the rest of the 2025 season.

Losing Mukuba isn’t the end of the world, but it is still a blow to a secondary already dealing with DeJean’s injury. Philly is going into the contest not at 100% on defense. Jonathan Greenard is out for the game, and Jalen Carter has a wrist injury he’ll play through.

The Eagles face an uphill battle on defense as they take on the Titans’ offense. If the Eagles can pull out a win, that would be huge for momentum for the rest of the year.