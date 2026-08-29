Philadelphia Eagles Make Roster Move With Former NFL 3rd-Round Pick

The Philadelphia Eagles have made a series of roster moves on Saturday, August 29, following their final game of the 2026 NFL Preseason.

As part of finalizing their roster, the Eagles are going to cut ties with the veteran cornerback, Ambry Thomas. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Thomas is getting released.

Ambry Thomas Misses The Cut

The Eagles’ secondary was in question heading into the 2026 NFL Preseason, but the cornerback group is viewed as a strong one.

Unfortunately for Thomas, that put him in a tough spot. The Eagles have Quinyon Mitchell, Riq Woolen, Kelee Ringo, Jonathan Jones, Jakorian Bennett, and Shaun Wade on the outside. Thomas was placed behind Mitchell and Ringo on the unofficial depth chart that was released by the team.

Now that Thomas has been released, he’ll be free to sign with anybody.

Thomas’ NFL Run

The 26-year-old entered the NFL after a run at Michigan.

Thomas started his career with the San Francisco 49ers. He appeared in 42 games across three seasons with the 49ers. In his last run with the 49ers in 2023, Thomas started six out of 15 games. He racked up 43 tackles, six pass deflections, and one interception.

After his run with the 49ers, Thomas attempted to find new chances with the Indianapolis Colts and the Minnesota Vikings. His time with the Colts didn’t last, as he failed a physical upon joining them. He was simply a practice squad player for the Minnesota Vikings.

Last season, the Eagles signed Thomas to the practice squad. He was signed to a reserve contract in January.