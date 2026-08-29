Hi, Subscriber

Philadelphia Eagles Make Roster Move With Former NFL 3rd-Round Pick

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
2025 NFL Scouting Combine
Getty
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 25: General manager Howie Roseman of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 25, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles have made a series of roster moves on Saturday, August 29, following their final game of the 2026 NFL Preseason.

As part of finalizing their roster, the Eagles are going to cut ties with the veteran cornerback, Ambry Thomas. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Thomas is getting released.

Ambry Thomas Misses The Cut

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – NOVEMBER 23: Ambry Thomas #20 of the San Francisco 49ers intercepts a pass during the second quarter of a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 23, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

The Eagles’ secondary was in question heading into the 2026 NFL Preseason, but the cornerback group is viewed as a strong one.

Unfortunately for Thomas, that put him in a tough spot. The Eagles have Quinyon Mitchell, Riq Woolen, Kelee Ringo, Jonathan Jones, Jakorian Bennett, and Shaun Wade on the outside. Thomas was placed behind Mitchell and Ringo on the unofficial depth chart that was released by the team.

Now that Thomas has been released, he’ll be free to sign with anybody.

Thomas’ NFL Run

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v San Francisco 49ers
GettySANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 19: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown over Ambry Thomas #20 of the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Levi’s Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The 26-year-old entered the NFL after a run at Michigan.

Thomas started his career with the San Francisco 49ers. He appeared in 42 games across three seasons with the 49ers. In his last run with the 49ers in 2023, Thomas started six out of 15 games. He racked up 43 tackles, six pass deflections, and one interception.

After his run with the 49ers, Thomas attempted to find new chances with the Indianapolis Colts and the Minnesota Vikings. His time with the Colts didn’t last, as he failed a physical upon joining them. He was simply a practice squad player for the Minnesota Vikings.

Last season, the Eagles signed Thomas to the practice squad. He was signed to a reserve contract in January.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments