Eagles Make Roster Move With Injured Player After NFL Preseason

As expected, the Philadelphia Eagles reached an injury settlement with the running back, Ja’Quinden Jackson, after a preseason injury scare.

Weeks after leaving the field in an ambulance, Jackson has been waived after the Eagles added him to the injured reserve list.

Once Jackson is able to recover fully, he’ll get a chance to explore other options within the NFL or beyond it.

Ja’Quinden Jackson’s Eagles Stint

The Eagles added the running back for training camp.

While playing on special teams during a preseason matchup on August 10, Jackson went down with what was believed to be a head injury.

After the game, Jackson’s reps released a positive update.

“Tonight, above everything else, we thank God that Ja’Quinden is doing well after what was an incredibly frightening moment. I just spoke with Ja’Quinden. He is awake, has full movement and use of all four limbs, and his CT scan came back negative,” Jackson’s agent, Damien Butler, announced.

“What happened tonight was frightening for everyone who witnessed it, and we are extremely grateful to the Philadelphia Eagles medical staff and all of the first responders who acted quickly and took great care of Ja’Quinden in those critical moments. We also sincerely appreciate all of the prayers, calls, messages and concern that have poured in for him tonight.”

Jackson’s chances of making the Eagles roster was already slim, considering he was battling alongside a notable group of running backs. Unfortunately, the injury really hurt his chances, as he was looking to show a strong contribution on special teams.

Before The Eagles

Jackson’s football career started in Texas. After attending high school at Duncanville, he went to the University of Texas.

After failing to see the field in 2020, Jackson transferred to Utah, where he spent the next three seasons of his college career.

He started all 12 games for Utah in 2023. Jackson racked up 797 yards and four touchdowns. After that, he transferred to Arkansas, where Jackson finished his college career with 790 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Although Jackson went undrafted, he was picked up by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jackson spent the past season with the Jaguars’ practice squad.