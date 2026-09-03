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Eagles Make Roster Move With Injured Player After NFL Preseason

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Atlanta Falcons v Philadelphia Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 16: General manger Howie Roseman of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game at Lincoln Financial Field against the Atlanta Falcons on September 16, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

As expected, the Philadelphia Eagles reached an injury settlement with the running back, Ja’Quinden Jackson, after a preseason injury scare.

Weeks after leaving the field in an ambulance, Jackson has been waived after the Eagles added him to the injured reserve list.

Once Jackson is able to recover fully, he’ll get a chance to explore other options within the NFL or beyond it.

Ja’Quinden Jackson’s Eagles Stint

2025 NFL Scouting Combine
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 01: Ja’Quinden Jackson #RB13 of Arkansas participates in a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 01, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Eagles added the running back for training camp.

While playing on special teams during a preseason matchup on August 10, Jackson went down with what was believed to be a head injury.

After the game, Jackson’s reps released a positive update.

“Tonight, above everything else, we thank God that Ja’Quinden is doing well after what was an incredibly frightening moment. I just spoke with Ja’Quinden. He is awake, has full movement and use of all four limbs, and his CT scan came back negative,” Jackson’s agent, Damien Butler, announced.

“What happened tonight was frightening for everyone who witnessed it, and we are extremely grateful to the Philadelphia Eagles medical staff and all of the first responders who acted quickly and took great care of Ja’Quinden in those critical moments. We also sincerely appreciate all of the prayers, calls, messages and concern that have poured in for him tonight.”

Jackson’s chances of making the Eagles roster was already slim, considering he was battling alongside a notable group of running backs. Unfortunately, the injury really hurt his chances, as he was looking to show a strong contribution on special teams.

Before The Eagles

Utah v Washington
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – NOVEMBER 11: Ja’Quinden Jackson #3 of the Utah Utes celebrates a touchdown against the Washington Huskies during the first quarter at Husky Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Jackson’s football career started in Texas. After attending high school at Duncanville, he went to the University of Texas.

After failing to see the field in 2020, Jackson transferred to Utah, where he spent the next three seasons of his college career.

He started all 12 games for Utah in 2023. Jackson racked up 797 yards and four touchdowns. After that, he transferred to Arkansas, where Jackson finished his college career with 790 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Although Jackson went undrafted, he was picked up by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jackson spent the past season with the Jaguars’ practice squad.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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