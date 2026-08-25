The Philadelphia Eagles had a major injury scare during the opening seconds of their Week 2 NFL preseason game against the New England Patriots over the weekend.

The running back Ja’Quinden Jackson left the field in an ambulance after suffering a head and neck injury while playing on special teams.

Shortly after Jackson arrived at the hospital, the Eagles released good news. He had strength and movement in all extremities.

After the game, Jackson’s agent released an official statement:

“Tonight, above everything else, we thank God that Ja’Quinden is doing well after what was an incredibly frightening moment. I just spoke with Ja’Quinden. He is awake, has full movement and use of all four limbs, and his CT scan came back negative,” Jackson’s agent, Damien Butler, announced.

“What happened tonight was frightening for everyone who witnessed it, and we are extremely grateful to the Philadelphia Eagles medical staff and all of the first responders who acted quickly and took great care of Ja’Quinden in those critical moments. We also sincerely appreciate all of the prayers, calls, messages and concern that have poured in for him tonight.”

Jackson managed to travel back to Philadelphia with the team. On Monday, the Eagles officially announced a roster move, which included the injured running back.

Philadelphia Eagles Make Roster Move With Ja’Quinden Jackson

“We released S J.T. Gray and waived/injured RB Ja’Quinden Jackson,” the Eagles stated on their official X account.

The Eagles reportedly added a safety, the UFL standout Jaylen Mahoney. He will seemingly replace Gray. In addition, Jordan Mims could be the replacement for Jackson, who hit the waiver wire.

What’s Next?

Jackson could be claimed by another team. If he clears waivers, the Eagles will discuss an injury settlement with Jackson, according to Eagles On SI.

When the running back/special teamer is cleared to return to the field, he’ll be a free agent. Right now, getting healthy will be the priority for Jackson.