As the Philadelphia Eagles are wrapping up OTAs and preparing for the mandatory minicamp, the team added a new defensive player through the free agency market this week.

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Ryan Fowler, the Eagles have signed Zion Wilson to an undrafted free agent deal.

The decision to add Wilson comes after the defensive lineman was denied a sixth season in the NCAA with East Carolina.

Philadelphia Eagles Make Roster Move After NCAA Denies Player’s Request

Wilson spent the past three seasons playing for East Carolina.

Although he started on the offensive side of the football during the early days of his NCAA career, Wilson was a breakout player in 2025, after going to the other side of the trenches.

Last season, Wilson registered 42 total tackles, ten of which were for a loss. He added 7.0 sacks to his stat line in 454 defensive snaps.

Wilson planned to play another season in the NCAA in 2026 with Virginia, but the NCAA denied his eligibility. Now, Wilson will attempt to stick with the Eagles in some form.

Zion Wilson Misses The 2026 NFL Draft

Due to his hopes of returning to college for another year, Wilson missed the pre-draft process for the NFL.

Without a combine and private workouts with individual organizations, it’s unclear where Wilson would’ve gone if he went through the typical process for an incoming NFL rookie.

The Eagles’ front office, led by Howie Roseman, has found diamonds in the rough before. Wilson is the latest UDFA to get a chance to prove to the Eagles that he deserves a spot within the organization.

Eagles Defensive Line Right Now

Gaining snaps in year one for any prospect would be difficult in Philadelphia.

The Eagles have one of the strongest defensive fronts in the game. According to the official roster, the Eagles have Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Nolan Smith, Moro Ojomo, Jalyx Hunt, Byron Young, and Ty Robinson within the group.

Not to mention, the potential return of the veteran defensive end Brandon Graham could be in the works at some point.

The Eagles recently took Graham’s contract off the books after bringing him back on the team midway through the 2025 NFL season. Neither side has ruled out another reunion for 2026.