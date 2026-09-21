During a Week 2 battle against the Dallas Cowboys, the Washington Commanders suffered an unfortunate injury.

One week after nearly completing a comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles, the star Jayden Daniels went down with a concerning elbow injury.

The view of Daniels’ injury was extremely concerning. He missed the remainder of the game–and the Cowboys took full advantage by dominating Washington 37-20.

On Monday, September 21, Daniels received an MRI.

“Commanders QB Jayden Daniels underwent imaging today and now will consult with a variety of experts over the next few days as is team protocol, sources say,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Monday.

Daniels’ timeline isn’t set, but all signs are pointing to him missing next week’s game.

Ex-Eagles QB Gets Big News With Commanders

With Daniels likely to miss the action, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that a former Eagles quarterback will more than likely take over for Week 3.

“Commanders QB Marcus Mariota is expected to start Sunday vs. Seattle as Washington continues to gather more information about Jayden Daniels’ dislocated left elbow,” Schefter reported.

The 32-year-old has a good chance of getting another starting nod in the NFL.

Marcus Mariota Is No Stranger To The Start

Although Mariota is exclusively a backup these days, he started his career as the face of the Tennessee Titans‘ franchise.

In 2015, Mariota was selected No. 2 overall out of Oregon. He played with the Titans for five seasons, where he was a full-time starter out of the gate.

In 2020, Mariota joined the Las Vegas Raiders for two seasons before making his way to the Atlanta Falcons in 2022. He was a backup for the Eagles in 2023, before spending the last two seasons with the Commanders.

Mariota appeared in just three games for the Eagles. He completed 15 out of 23 passes for 164 yards. The veteran QB tossed one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed eight times for 52 yards.

In 2024, Mariota played in only three games with the Commanders, but he appeared in 11 last year. The veteran started eight games, as Daniels struggled with staying healthy. With Mariota at QB, the Commanders posted a 2-6 record. He totaled 1,695 yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.