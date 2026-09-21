Hi, Subscriber

Ex-Eagles QB Gets Big News With Commanders

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Jets
Getty
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 15: Marcus Mariota #8 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 15, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

During a Week 2 battle against the Dallas Cowboys, the Washington Commanders suffered an unfortunate injury.

One week after nearly completing a comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles, the star Jayden Daniels went down with a concerning elbow injury.

The view of Daniels’ injury was extremely concerning. He missed the remainder of the game–and the Cowboys took full advantage by dominating Washington 37-20.

On Monday, September 21, Daniels received an MRI.

“Commanders QB Jayden Daniels underwent imaging today and now will consult with a variety of experts over the next few days as is team protocol, sources say,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Monday.

Daniels’ timeline isn’t set, but all signs are pointing to him missing next week’s game.

Ex-Eagles QB Gets Big News With Commanders

Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 01: Marcus Mariota #8 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before the game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on October 01, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

With Daniels likely to miss the action, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that a former Eagles quarterback will more than likely take over for Week 3.

“Commanders QB Marcus Mariota is expected to start Sunday vs. Seattle as Washington continues to gather more information about Jayden Daniels’ dislocated left elbow,” Schefter reported.

The 32-year-old has a good chance of getting another starting nod in the NFL.

Marcus Mariota Is No Stranger To The Start

Philadelphia Eagles v Los Angeles Rams
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 08: Marcus Mariota #8 of the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Although Mariota is exclusively a backup these days, he started his career as the face of the Tennessee Titans‘ franchise.

In 2015, Mariota was selected No. 2 overall out of Oregon. He played with the Titans for five seasons, where he was a full-time starter out of the gate.

In 2020, Mariota joined the Las Vegas Raiders for two seasons before making his way to the Atlanta Falcons in 2022. He was a backup for the Eagles in 2023, before spending the last two seasons with the Commanders.

Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots
GettyFOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 10: Marcus Mariota #8 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before his game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Mariota appeared in just three games for the Eagles. He completed 15 out of 23 passes for 164 yards. The veteran QB tossed one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed eight times for 52 yards.

In 2024, Mariota played in only three games with the Commanders, but he appeared in 11 last year. The veteran started eight games, as Daniels struggled with staying healthy. With Mariota at QB, the Commanders posted a 2-6 record. He totaled 1,695 yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments