Ex-Super Bowl Champion Calls Out Double Standard on Eagles’ Jalen Hurts

It’s become a hot topic, with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts among the most polarizing players in the NFL.

Hurts has been off to a good start to the 2026 season with a 2-0 record, but still faces criticism. His two interceptions in the 24-20 win over the Tennessee Titans drew media criticism, and he was not 100% efficient in Sean Mannion’s offense.

Other quarterbacks, like the Los Angeles Chargers‘ Justin Herbert, have their teams off to a 0-2 start, but they have received little to no criticism. That has led to outrage over why Hurts gets more criticism than Herbert.

Former Super Bowl Champion Defends Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch talked about the conversations around Herbert and Hurts on his “Get Got Podcast” with Michael Robinson. Lynch criticized the media for not criticizing Herbert as much as Hurts.

“They talking about this, the year he gotta go do this or gotta do that, or he’s gone. I ain’t hear you say that about Justin Herbert. I ain’t hear them say none of that [expletive] about any of the snow bunny quarterbacks.”

Herbert has completed 59.3% of his passes for 401 yards and 2 touchdowns to 3 interceptions. Hurts has completed 64.5% of his passes for 467 yards and 5 touchdowns to 2 interceptions.

Should Jalen Hurts Get More Respect Than Justin Herbert?

Hurts has shown in every aspect in 2026 that he is playing better football than Herbert at the same talent level. Herbert may be going through his issues, but Hurts does too.

Both the Eagles and Chargers are dealing with offensive line issues, with some inconsistencies in running the football. The difference is that Hurts has beaten both the Titans and the Washington Commanders, but Herbert has lost to the Arizona Cardinals and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Overall, Hurts has had more playoff success than Herbert. The Eagles have been to two Super Bowls and won one with Hurts, while Herbert hasn’t won a playoff game in three appearances.

There has been a lot of talk that Hurts could lose his job after this season if things don’t improve. The reality is that he has won 70% of his starts, made the Pro Bowl three times, and is a Super Bowl MVP.

Criticism around Hurts has been odd, but he hasn’t focused on it. Right now, all the attention is on the Eagles playing the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football in Week 3.

The Eagles are looking to improve to 3-0 and put themselves in the driver’s seat to win the NFC East. Beating the Bears would not only help with that, but also help Hurts add some more respect to his name.