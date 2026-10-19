Jalen Hurts’ Agent Clarifies Week 5 Sleep Situation After Major Reaction

On the internet on Monday morning, fans and media alike were lining up to bash the Philadelphia Eagles’ medical and coaching staff after they were reported to have allowed quarterback Jalen Hurts to have played against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London without any sleep in 36 hours.

Eagles Medical Staff Flamed For Letting Jalen Hurts Play On No Sleep

How committed is Jalen Hurts to football? After initially being diagnosed with a superficial blood clot in London, doctors told him not to sleep as a precaution, so he had been awake for roughly 36 hours when he started against the Jaguars, throwing for 220 yards and a TD. https://t.co/rAm0xGNHk0 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 19, 2026

The response to Pelissero’s report was a downpour of critique by notable names on social media who claimed that the Eagles should never have let Hurts play on no sleep.

This story isn't about Jalen Hurts' commitment to football. It's about allowing a 28 YO man, playing a violent game, to play after staying in the hospital until 4am and being told it was too risky to SLEEP. Also, handling the story like this will motivate other players to put… https://t.co/2H2y3oEdGx — Nick Cattles (@NickCRadio) October 19, 2026

Jesse Morse M.D., an online sports doctor, suggested that the Eagles’ medical staff should have been fired for letting the former Super Bowl champion play under those conditions.

Updated Report Reveals Jalen Hurts Managed to Sleep Before Week 5 Game

However, according to a follow-up report from Pelissero, Hurts did get some sleep prior to the game in Week 5 – per Hurts agent Nicole Lynn.

Just spoke to Jalen Hurts’ agent, Nicole Lynn, who clarified that while Hurts was up until early Sunday morning getting evaluated at a hospital, he was able to sleep upon rejoining the team and the Eagles set aside a room for him at the stadium. Videos from the stadium show Hurts… https://t.co/G35Tn1poa4 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 19, 2026

“Just spoke to Jalen Hurts’ agent, Nicole Lynn, who clarified that while Hurts was up until early Sunday morning getting evaluated at a hospital, he was able to sleep upon rejoining the team and the Eagles set aside a room for him at the stadium.” Pelissero posted on X later on Monday.

“Videos from the stadium show Hurts coming onto the field just before kickoff and he felt rested enough to play.”

A few hours sleep is not ideal for a QB, who was also suffering from a superficial blood clot at the time, but it is not quite malpractice to let him play given the updated information.

A prior report from Pelissero stated that Hurts will most likely miss the rest of the season after multiple blood clots were found in his lungs. Although Pelissero stated that the 28-year old is currently on blood thinners, he noted that it should not have any long term effects, and that he should hopefully back in time for the 2027 season.