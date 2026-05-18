Eagles Urged to Reunite With Former Starter After Free Agency Prediction

The bulk of NFL free agency may be over, but there are still several intriguing veterans available who could make an impact before training camp begins.

One of the more interesting names still on the market is former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Mekhi Becton, and ESPN believes a reunion in Philly makes a lot of sense.

In a recent ESPN article projecting ideal landing spots for remaining free agents, analyst Matt Bowen connected Becton back to the Eagles. He highlights this potential move as a depth and competition addition along the offensive line. While Becton struggled during his stint with the Los Angeles Chargers last season, Bowen believes Philadelphia could be the perfect place for the 27-year-old to revive his value once again.

“Becton produced subpar tape last season in L.A.,” Bowen wrote. “However, a return to Philly, where Becton allowed four sacks and had a 71.2% run block win rate in 2024, makes sense as a depth/competition move. At his best, Becton has the size (6-foot-7, 364 pounds) and physical tools to overwhelm defenders.”

Becton previously started 15 games for the Eagles during the 2024 season and played a key role in helping stabilize the offensive front during their Super Bowl run.

Now, with questions surrounding Philadelphia’s offensive line depth heading into 2026, the idea of bringing back a familiar veteran could be gaining traction.

Eagles Could Use More Offensive Line Depth

On paper, the Eagles still project to have one of the best offensive lines in football entering the 2026 season. Philadelphia’s projected starting five features Jordan Mailata at left tackle, Landon Dickerson at left guard, Cam Jurgens at center, Tyler Steen at right guard and future Hall of Famer Lane Johnson at right tackle. The unit will also be working under new offensive line coach Chris Kuper following the departure of longtime offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.

While the starting group remains loaded with talent and experience, depth is quickly becoming one of the biggest concerns on the roster. Fred Johnson is currently projected to serve as the team’s primary swing tackle, while rookie Drew Kendall is expected to provide interior depth at center and guard. The Eagles also invested in developmental offensive linemen during the 2026 NFL Draft, including Miami tackle Markel Bell and Georgia lineman Micah Morris, but both players are viewed as long-term projects rather than immediate contributors.

There have also been lingering concerns surrounding Dickerson’s long-term durability after injuries and offseason speculation about his future. Meanwhile, Steen still has plenty to prove before the Eagles can feel fully comfortable handing him a full-time starting role over the course of a 17-game season.

That is where Becton becomes an intriguing option. Even if he does not immediately step into the starting lineup, he would provide experienced depth, positional versatility and legitimate upside. At his best, Becton remains an overpowering run blocker with rare size and athleticism who fits perfectly within Philadelphia’s physical offensive identity. Given the Eagles’ Super Bowl aspirations and the importance of protecting Jalen Hurts, adding another proven offensive lineman before training camp could end up being a smart insurance move.

Cost Could Determine Whether Eagles Reunion Happens

After revitalizing his career in Philadelphia during the 2024 season, Becton signed a one-year, $20 million deal with the Chargers. However, his struggles in Los Angeles eventually led to his release earlier this offseason as a cap casualty.

Now, the market surrounding Becton becomes fascinating. Spotrac currently projects his market value around $13.5 million annually. However, it would not be surprising if his next contract ends up being a shorter prove-it style deal considering how inconsistent his career has been.

For the Eagles, a short-term reunion could make a lot of sense financially and from a roster-building perspective. Philadelphia understands how to utilize Becton’s strengths, and the coaching staff already knows what he brings inside the locker room.

If the Eagles truly want to keep Hurts protected and maintain one of the league’s top rushing attacks, adding another experienced offensive lineman before training camp may ultimately become a priority. ESPN clearly believes Becton could be the perfect fit for that role once again.