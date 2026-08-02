Eagles Potential Reunion With Former Super Bowl Champion on Table

There have been rumblings since March about guard Mekhi Becton potentially returning to the Philadelphia Eagles this year. One analyst doesn’t see it as a slam dunk to happen, but it’s certainly on the table.

On Friday, NFL.com’s Grant Gordon named the Seattle Seahawks as the best fit for Becton. But then Gordon identified three other options for the veteran free agent. The Eagles were one of those other top three destinations.

Becton started 15 games at right guard for the Eagles during 2024. He also started all four playoff games for the team that postseason, including the Super Bowl.

That was Becton’s only season in Philadelphia. But it ended with a championship, and the campaign, according to PFF, was Becton’s best individual season as well.

The guard’s success in Philadelphia led to him signing a 2-year, $20 million contract in free agency with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers, though, released Becton in March.