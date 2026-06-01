Hours after the NFL had a shocking blockbuster trade go down, the expected AJ Brown deal was finalized between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots.

Eagles fans have been bracing for the loss of AJ Brown since before the 2025 NFL season’s trade deadline. While the Eagles didn’t cut ties that early on, they were widely expected to move on from Brown after 4 PM ET on June 1. Sure enough, that’s the case.

In case any fans of the Eagles are worried about the loss of Brown, the former All-Pro NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson took to social media to send a message to Philadelphia.

Eagles Get Message From 3-Time NFL All-Pro WR After AJ Brown Trade

“If you’re an Eagles fan there’s no need to fret, we have Devonta Smith & stellar group of complimentary pieces that can give any nut ass defense hell. 🦅,” Johnson wrote on X.

Although Johnson doesn’t have any direct ties to the Eagles, he has been a supporter of the franchise over the past few seasons as he’s taken a liking to the Jalen Hurts-led group.

While Johnson is a fan of Brown’s work, he’s shown plenty of support for the Eagles’ former first-round pick DeVonta Smith as well. Clearly, the ex-NFL star is confident the Eagles will continue to have a dangerous offense, despite the loss of the All-Pro wideout.

DeVonta Smith’ Run With The Eagles

Coming out of Alabama in 2021, DeVonta Smith was a two-time National Champion and a Heisman Trophy winner. Despite having an undersized label attached to his name, Smith quickly debunked any doubts about his size giving him a hard time thriving in the NFL.

As a rookie, Smith caught 64 passes for 916 yards and five touchdowns. During his second season (first with AJ Brown on board), Smith caught 95 passes for 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns. Since his second season in the NFL, Smith has exceeded 1,000 yards receiving in all but one season.

During the 2024 run, Smith played in just 13 games. He accounted for 833 yards and eight touchdowns. During the 2025 season, Smith caught 77 passes for 1,008 yards and four touchdowns. Although he hasn’t been a top target for Jalen Hurts since his rookie season, Smith has done more than enough to prove he can step up and become a No. 1 with the loss of Brown.

AJ Brown’s Legacy On The Eagles

With Brown Foxborough-bound, the superstar wide receiver leaves behind a four-year Eagles tenure.

Despite Brown planning to end his NFL career with the Eagles, frustration boiled over to a point where he clearly wanted out.

Brown leaves behind a notable legacy in Philadelphia. The star wideout caught 339 passes for 5,034 yards and 32 touchdowns. He was a part of two NFC Championship runs and helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LIX.