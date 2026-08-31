Miami Dolphins Make Roster Move With Former Eagles First-Round Pick

One of Howie Roseman’s former first-round picks finds his next journey after getting cut by the Miami Dolphins.

According to an official announcement by the Dolphins, Reagor is going to return to the team to join its practice squad.

While the former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver won’t be on the active roster after spending the offseason working with Miami, Reagor will have an opportunity to get called up later if the Dolphins see a fit.

Jalen Reagor’s NFL Journey

The speedy wideout spent three seasons playing for TCU in the NCAA.

After 39 college games, where he caught 148 passes for 2,248 yards and 22 touchdowns, Reagor was getting attention as a first-round prospect.

The Eagles selected Reagor with the No. 21 pick in the NFL Draft in 2020. At the time, it was a controversial pick for Roseman, who passed on Justin Jefferson.

As a rookie, Reagor appeared in 11 games. He caught 31 passes for 396 yards and one touchdown. He also took on four carries for 26 yards.

In 2021, Reagor was looking to break out. Instead, he had another underwhelming run. As a sophomore, he totaled 299 yards and two touchdowns. Reagor was used for 12 kick returns, where he totaled 255 yards. He also returned 31 punts for 227 yards.

The Eagles traded Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings during the 2022 offseason. He spent just one season playing for the Vikings. Despite the change of scenery, Reagor still wasn’t able to surpass his career year from 2020.

Over the next two years, Reagor had quiet stints with the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers. He appeared in eight games for the Chargers last year. Reagor caught seven passes for 100 yards.

The Dolphins picked up Reagor back in June. After spending training camp and the preseason with the team, Reagor was released before the roster was finalized. Now, he returns as a member of the practice squad.