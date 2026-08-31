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Miami Dolphins Make Roster Move With Former Eagles First-Round Pick

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Philadelphia Eagles v New York Jets
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 27: Jalen Reagor #18 of the Philadelphia Eagles before the start of a preseason game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on August 27, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

One of Howie Roseman’s former first-round picks finds his next journey after getting cut by the Miami Dolphins.

According to an official announcement by the Dolphins, Reagor is going to return to the team to join its practice squad.

While the former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver won’t be on the active roster after spending the offseason working with Miami, Reagor will have an opportunity to get called up later if the Dolphins see a fit.

Jalen Reagor’s NFL Journey

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants
GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 28: Jalen Reagor #18 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks up for the pass against the New York Giants in the second half at MetLife Stadium on November 28, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The speedy wideout spent three seasons playing for TCU in the NCAA.

After 39 college games, where he caught 148 passes for 2,248 yards and 22 touchdowns, Reagor was getting attention as a first-round prospect.

The Eagles selected Reagor with the No. 21 pick in the NFL Draft in 2020. At the time, it was a controversial pick for Roseman, who passed on Justin Jefferson.

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants
GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 28: Jalen Reagor #18 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball against Keion Crossen #31 of the New York Giants in the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on November 28, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

As a rookie, Reagor appeared in 11 games. He caught 31 passes for 396 yards and one touchdown. He also took on four carries for 26 yards.

In 2021, Reagor was looking to break out. Instead, he had another underwhelming run. As a sophomore, he totaled 299 yards and two touchdowns. Reagor was used for 12 kick returns, where he totaled 255 yards. He also returned 31 punts for 227 yards.

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants
GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 28: Jalen Reagor #18 of the Philadelphia Eagles makes a first down catch against Darnay Holmes #30 of the New York Giants in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on November 28, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Eagles traded Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings during the 2022 offseason. He spent just one season playing for the Vikings. Despite the change of scenery, Reagor still wasn’t able to surpass his career year from 2020.

Over the next two years, Reagor had quiet stints with the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers. He appeared in eight games for the Chargers last year. Reagor caught seven passes for 100 yards.

The Dolphins picked up Reagor back in June. After spending training camp and the preseason with the team, Reagor was released before the roster was finalized. Now, he returns as a member of the practice squad.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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