NFL Analyst Issues Public Apology After Making Wild Jalen Hurts Injury Accusations

The Philadelphia Eagles were hit with their worst-case scenario on Monday when it was revealed quarterback Jalen Hurts was out for the rest of the season after doctors discovered blood clots in his lungs.

Little was known about Hurts’ condition when the news initially dropped, and former Pro Bowl fullback turned NFL Network analyst Michael Robinson even doubted whether Hurts’ medical situation was as dire as it was being made out to be.

“It looked like they were trying to pin the outcome of this season on Jalen Hurts just so that they could have an excuse later on to move on from Jalen Hurts,” Robinson stated during an appearance on “NFL Gameday Kickoff” on Thursday. “And, again, I’m not saying I know nothing, guys.

“But if I’m just playing devil’s advocate here, and I’m thinking that way, if I’m Jalen Hurts — or anybody in Jalen Hurts’ camp — I’m saying, ‘Well if everybody’s hurt, I’m hurt, too.’ To me, it looked like Jalen is kind of getting himself out of the fray so that this lost season … he’s pulling himself out so that this doesn’t look like it’s on me.”

Robinson Walks Back Jalen Hurts Take

After news came out on Monday that Hurts required three months of treatment to fix his blood clot issue, social media was quick to remind Robinson how off base he was with his comments.

The polarizing analyst then took to social media to issue an apology for accusing Hurts of milking an injury he didn’t think was serious.

“My official apology to @JalenHurts, @Eagles, and the entire fanbase. My comments were wrong. No excuse,” Robinson posted on X.

“I want to sincerely apologize to Jalen Hurts, his family, the Philadelphia Eagles organization and fan base for my comments last Thursday. They were unfounded and I never should’ve speculated on a health issue of a player nor his commitment to his team.”

Jalen Hurts’ Agent Reveals Details of His Recovery

With the three-month timeline given to Hurts for treatment, it would sideline him through mid-January, by which the Eagles’ season very well could be over.

Not many details were known about what Hurts’ recovery looked like until his agent Nicole Lynn provided some clarity on that on social media.

“Over the last few days, Jalen Hurts has received comprehensive medical evaluations by physician experts,” Lynn wrote. “In the interest of transparency, we are providing additional information on the diagnosis and treatment plan related to his condition.

“Jalen was initially diagnosed by specialists in London with a left calf superficial vein thrombosis. After further testing and monitoring, the current diagnosis is a deep vein thrombosis, as well as bilateral pulmonary emboli. He is clinically stable and has no significant functional limitations. His treatment should only involve anticoagulation (i.e. “blood thinners”). During this time, he will not be allowed to participate in any contact activities, including football.

“Jalen’s prognosis is very good, and we expect a full recovery. We anticipate that he will have the opportunity to resume contact football activities when off the blood thinners. In the meantime, he will remain active around the team and continue to condition. More importantly, we anticipate that he will have no long-term effects. We are thinking of Jalen and looking forward to a strong recovery.”