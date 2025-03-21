Michelle Obama Addresses Rumors on Kylie Kelce’s Podcast

Kylie Kelce, the wife of former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce, started hosting her debut podcast, “Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce,” in early December, and she’s already getting big-named guests on the show. The program actually debuted at No. 1 on both Spotify and Apple Podcasts charts when it was released on December 5, 2024, bumping “The Joe Rogan Experience” to No. 2.

Thanks to the success and charting power of Kylie’s show, she landed Michelle Obama as the guest on Thursday, March 20. Michelle, of course, was First Lady in the White House from 2009 to 2017 while her husband, Barack Obama, served as president.

On the show, Michelle addressed some rumors that are going around.

Michelle Obama Answers a Popular Question One Final Time

The 2028 presidential race may seem like forever from now, but there have already been some rumors that perhaps Michelle will run for president. During her appearance on “Not Gonna Lie,” she talked about whether she has any plans to run for president or any other political office.

Michelle has often said “no” to this question and did it again during the show. For one, she says she doesn’t have any interest in getting more involved in politics, but Mrs. Obama also wants to protect her daughters, Sasha and Malia, who have already grown up in the public eye.

“When people ask me, would I ever run? The answer is no,” she told Kylie. “If you ask me that, then you have absolutely no idea the sacrifice that your kids make when your parents are in that role.”

She added, “Not only am I not interested in politics in that way, but the thought of putting my girls back into that spotlight when they are just now establishing themselves… I think we’ve done enough.”

Sasha and Malia Obama Grew Up in the White House

Michelle and Barack have two daughters: Sasha, age 23, and Malia, age 26. Both girls grew up in the eyes of billions of people around the world, and the family of four lived in the White House for eight years, from January 2009 to January 2017. During the episode, Michelle told Kylie Kelce that her daughters had actually spent more of their years in the White House than anywhere else. So, the thought of them spending more time there, even as adults, probably doesn’t set well with her.

So, there you have it. Michelle, once and for all, has squelched the rumors that she plans on running for political office ever.

Much of the talk on the podcast was about motherhood, not just politics. During the chat, Michelle also spoke with Kylie about her early days as a mother, stating, “I think the sadness or the postpartum that I felt with my kids really came from, like, you love these babies so much. You immediately, you’re connected, and you think, ‘Oh my god, all you have is me. I feel so bad for you. I wish you had a parent.'”

Michelle also promoted her new podcast, “IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson,” which features “thoughtful conversations about life” with various guests.