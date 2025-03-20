Hi, Subscriber

Michelle Obama Drops Marriage Bombshell on Kylie Kelce’s Podcast

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama
Michelle Obama is opening up about marriage and Barack Obama on the latest episode of Kylie Kelce's podcast.

Kylie Kelce was known for years as the wife of former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce, but she’s a celebrity on her own right now, especially with the success of her podcast, “Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce.” The show premiered in early December and immediately shot up the charts, becoming the most popular podcast in the U.S. at the time.

According to TheWrap, Kelce’s podcast actually hit No. 1 on both Spotify and Apple Podcasts charts upon its release on December 5, 2024, making the popular show “The Joe Rogan Experience” No. 2. She also beat out big-named podcasts such as “Crime Junkie” and “Call Her Daddy.” With that kind of success, it’s no wonder Kylie can get big guests on her show. The latest is Michelle Obama, who opened up a lot on the show.

Michelle Obama Talks Marriage With Barack Obama

On Wednesday, March 19, Kylie Kelce welcomed Michelle Obama on the show, who was in the White House from 2009 to 2017 when her husband, Barack Obama, served as president.

The appearance comes at a time when people are extra curious about Michelle and Barack Obama. The two have been married for 32 years but have been the focus of some nasty rumors about their marriage, following Barack being seen out without Michelle at some high-profile events.

On the show, Michelle Obama talked about Barack and dropped a bombshell that involves having kids. The former first lady shares daughters Malia Obama, 26, and Sasha Obama, 23, with her husband. On the show, she talked about how she and Barack had a different idea of how big they wanted their family.

“I was like, I think I’ve been lucky with these two,” Michelle said about Malia and Sasha. “Barack was like, ‘We should have a third,’ and I was like, ‘Dude.'”

Kylie chimed in, commenting on the two girls, “Two good sleepers, I’d call it, too.”

Michelle added, “You know, I’m thinking we’re gonna get a crazy one,” in regards to if she and Barack had a third kid.

Michelle Obama Opens Up About ‘Postpartum’

Michelle also opened up about her early days as a mother, saying, “I think the sadness or the postpartum that I felt with my kids really came from, like, you love these babies so much. You immediately, you’re connected, and you think, ‘Oh my god, all you have is me. I feel so bad for you. I wish you had a parent.'”

Michelle also promoted her new podcast, “IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson,” while talking to Kylie, which features “thoughtful conversations about life” with special guests.

Kylie’s show sees Kylie sharing “her personal story beyond being just a ‘football wife,’ setting the record straight on gossip and speaking her truths on topics like modern parenting, social media trends, women in sports and more.”

Regarding the marriage rumors, Barack didn’t have Michelle at his side during Jimmy Carter’s state funeral and Donald Trump’s inauguration, which raised some eyeballs. He was also alone for a recent NBA matchup in Los Angeles between the Clippers and the Detroit Pistons, where he sat courtside with Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife, Connie Snyder.

