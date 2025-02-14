Milton Williams Has Blunt 5-Word Message for Eagles Heading Into Free Agency

Milton Williams has been a huge part of the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive line since being drafted in the third round in 2021.

Over his four-year tenure, Williams has shown consistent growth and versatility, culminating in a standout 2024 campaign. As he approaches free agency in 2025, the Eagles are faced with a huge decision: re-sign him to help maintain the strength and continuity of their defense, or let him walk.

Whatever general manager Howie Roseman and the team decide, the Eagles defensive tackle has made it known he’s expecting to cash in, big time.

When Eagles players met with the media during the team’s final locker clean out, Williams was asked if he wanted to return to Philly. “Obviously,” said Williams, via The Philadelphia Inquirer, adding: “I want a raise first.”

What Type of Contract Might Milton Williams Need to Return to the Philadelphia Eagles?

Throughout his career with the Eagles, Williams has grown into a beast in the middle of the D-line. In 2024, he played all 17 games, starting seven. He finished with 24 total tackles (11 solo, seven for loss), along with 10 QB hits (a career high), a forced fumble and 5.0 sacks (also a career high).

The young defensive tackle has also shown his ability to perform under pressure. His ferocity was on full display in Philly’s Super Bowl 59, where he recorded 2.0 sacks, forced a fumble (one he also recovered), contributing significantly to the Eagles’ 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. His performance highlighted his capacity to deliver in high-stakes situations — and it likely made him more money this offseason.

“A rotational interior defender with serious pass-rush juice is often the profile of a player who does very well in free agency, and Williams has limited tread on his tires, given he’s never eclipsed 50% of defensive snaps played in a season despite playing at least 36% in every year since his debut,” PFF wrote about Williams. “Leave it to the Eagles to get a new deal done, but if not, don’t be surprised when Williams makes a major splash in March.”

So, how much money could Williams be set to make?

PFF has him projected to sign a three-year deal worth $63 million ($21 million per year, $37.5 million guaranteed). Philly can certainly swing that, but with Zack Baun, Josh Sweat and Mekhi Becton also set to hit free agency, the team has some huge decisions to make.

What Eagles Should Prioritize Bringing Williams Back

Williams, who turns 26 in April, very likely has his best playing days ahead of him. Letting him sign elsewhere could create a void that would be challenging to fill through external acquisitions or unproven draft picks. He’s a savage, and the Eagles know it.

“Milton has done a really good job,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said during the regular season. “He’s tough, he works hard, good teammate, all of the things you want out of your players. He plays with good fundamentals and they continue to get better.”

Williams’ consistency, versatility and proven impact in critical games have made him an invaluable asset to the team. While the financial commitment to him would surely be substantial, the cost of losing a player of his caliber could be far greater. Re-signing him ASAP insures Williams will return to Philly, where a dynasty could be in the making if the team plays its cards right.