Eagles Predicted to Lose Milton Williams to Top NFC Rival

From a promising third-round pick in 2021 to a pivotal force in the Philadelphia Eagles defense, Milton Williams has come a long way over his four years in the NFL.

His relentlessness culminated in a standout performance during Super Bowl 59, where he recorded 2.0 sacks and a crucial strip-sack on Patrick Mahomes, sealing the Eagles’ 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Williams’ stellar performance in the big game may have also driven up his value in free agency — and Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay doesn’t believe Philly is going to be able to pay him what other teams may be willing to.

“It’s hard to imagine the Eagles finding a way to meet Williams’ market value, which could rise to as high as $15 million per year,” Kay wrote on February 18. “While he’s been important to their success, he’s a bit of a luxury for a team that has more pressing holes to fill and extensions to dole out in wake of lifting the Lombardi Trophy.”

Milton Williams Predicted to Sign 4-Year, $50 Million Deal

While it’s going to hurt if Williams leaves, it may sting even more if he goes to a contending team in the NFC. Kay has him doing just that, predicting he’ll sign a four-year, $50 million deal with the Lions.

“The Detroit Lions would be an ideal landing place for Williams,” Kay noted. “Not only would he reinforce a defensive line that cratered last season after a string of injuries, but he’d be in an ideal position to dominate and contend for more Super Bowls by working next to an elite edge defender in Aiden Hutchinson.”

Why Lions Make Sense as Landing Spot for Williams

The Lions are among the teams interested in bolstering their defensive line, making Williams a potential fit. The Lions’ interior on the defensive side is anchored by starters Alim McNeill and DJ Reader, both solid linemen. But depth there remains a concern, and the Lions also have key rotational players like Levi Onwuzurike entering free agency.

Detroit’s recent success, including back-to-back NFC North championships and a league-best 15-2 record in 2024, positions them as a desirable destination for free agents seeking a winning environment.

Head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes have cultivated a culture of competitiveness and resilience, which could appeal to players like Williams who prioritize both compensation and the opportunity to contend for championships.

For his part, Williams says he’d like to stay in Philly, but he knows he’ll be in high demand this offseason.

“Obviously, I’d love to be back in Philadelphia,” Williams said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “But right now, I’m just trying to enjoy this moment with my teammates. The rest of that is going to take care of itself. I’m pretty sure I’ll end up where I’m supposed to be. I’ll just put that in God’s hands.”

When pressed about his desired landing spot, the young DT said this:

“Just being in the right situation,” Williams said. “Valuing what I bring to the table. Obviously, a raise. But I want to win. I like this feeling of winning and being on top of the world. So definitely want to try to get in a situation as close to this as possible.”