The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a second trade within 24 hours ahead of the 2026 NFL trade deadline.

The Eagles were expected to send Arnold Ebiketie to the Cincinnati Bengals in order to acquire a late-round draft pick.

Hours later, the Bengals backed out before it was time to finalize the deal.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bengals have an “eye toward keeping a future comp pick” that they would have lost in the deal.

Eagles’ Mood After Failed Trade With Bengals Revealed By NFL Insider

NFL insider Mike Garafolo took to the social media platform X to reveal the “vibes” around the Eagles after the trade fell through. As expected, they weren’t thrilled.

“Vibes in the #Eagles’ building right now after this one fell through: 🤬,” Garafolo wrote.

Since the Eagles found out that the deal won’t go through, they haven’t made any additional moves just a couple of hours away from the deadline.

Arnold Ebiketie’s Eagles Run

Ebiketie, 27, joined the Eagles during the 2026 offseason after a run with the Atlanta Falcons.

Over the past four years, Ebiketie appeared in 67 games for the Falcons. He produced 129 tackles, 17 for a loss, and 16.5 sacks over that four-year stretch.

This season, Ebiketie has appeared in nine games for the Eagles. He has produced 25 tackles this season, along with two quarterback hits.

While Ebiketie was Ohio-bound to join the Bengals, their decision to back out will allow Ebiketie to finish the season in Philadelphia, barring any further moves.