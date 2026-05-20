Eagles Nearly Dealt AJ Brown to NFC Contender: Report

Since the Philadelphia Eagles’ trade saga with AJ Brown began, the New England Patriots have been the primary team connected to him. However, amid recent developments, it appears one NFC nearly pulled off a deal for the star wide receiver.

On May 19th, NFL insider Mike Garafolo joined the ‘Rich Eisen Show’ to dive into various topics across the league. While discussing Brown and his future, he noted that the Eagles and Rams almost got to the finish line on a blockbuster trade.

“That was really close,” Garafolo said. “It was closer than it got with the Patriots. There was one point where overnight it sort of died and it was like late one night this could be going down, by the next morning ah you know what there’s too many moving parts here.”

All reports indicate that a trade is likely to happen at some point this offseason, it is just a matter of when. Many have speculated that a deal won’t surface until after June 1st, when Brown’s cap hit is significantly lower.

Eagles Expected to Explore All AJ Brown Options Amid Patriots Interest

Given the abundance of rumors tying him to the Patriots, it’s been viewed as a foregone conclusion that the Eagles are going to ship the veteran wideout to New England at some point. That said, one insider isn’t ruling out anything with Howie Roseman just yet.

During an appearance on ‘Up & Adams’ Tuesday, James Palmer of Bleacher Report weighed in on the latest chatter of the Jacksonville Jaguars being interested in Brown. Despite the Patriots’ clear interest, he expects Roseman to do his due diligence across the league in an effort to secure the best return.

“We all know Howie Roseman,” Palmer said. “We know how Howie works…If you think Howie Roseman for a second is not gonna be calling every other team. And I mean not just taking calls, but making calls to other teams on AJ Brown you’re a fool. This is the way Howie works.”

Radio Host Doesn’t Want Eagles to Send AJ Brown to Winning Situation

It’s no secret that Brown’s time with the Eagles is coming to a rocky end. In light of how everything’s played out over the last few years, John Kincade of ‘97.5 The Fanatic’ is hoping a change of scenery doesn’t benefit the disgruntled wide receiver.

While on the air, Kincade sounded off on his desire to see the Eagles ship Brown to a team that won’t improve his career moving forward.

“I want you sent to Siberia,” Kincade said of Brown. “I’d love to see AJ Brown wearing brown. I’d love to see him in the worst situation possible.”

On the field, Brown has been nothing but productive for the Eagles since being acquired from the Tennessee Titans. Unfortunately for both sides, it appears things have reached a point where it’s best to go their separate ways.

Roughly two weeks out from June 1st, the Brown rumor mill is sure to heat up again as Philadelphia attempts to put an end to this ordeal.