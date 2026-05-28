New Eagles WR From Packers Among Notable Absences at OTAs

When the Philadelphia Eagles fired up an OTA session on Wednesday, the newly acquired wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks was noticeably absent.

Although OTAs are voluntary, it’s rare to see new additions miss sessions when they are looking to learn a new system. But in Wicks’ case, there seems to be personal reasons behind his absence.

On Wednesday, the veteran wide receiver posted a tribute to his friend on Instagram. While the Eagles did not address the reason behind the absence, it’s apparent that a recent loss could be the reason why Wicks was not able to attend.

The Eagles Added Wicks After A Run In Green Bay

The former Virginia wide receiver entered the NFL in 2023. He was a fifth-round pick for the Green Bay Packers.

Over the past three seasons, Wicks played in 46 games for the Packers. During his rookie effort, Wicks showed a lot of promise, catching 39 passes for 581 yards and four touchdowns.

Since that first season, Wicks’ receiving numbers have dipped. In 2025, Wicks caught 30 passes for 332 yards, scoring two touchdowns.

In April, the Eagles and the Packers struck a deal, which moved Wicks to Philadelphia in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick. Wicks agreed to a one-year extension with the Eagles upon arrival.

With the Eagles potentially making some notable changes with the wide receiver group in 2026, Wicks has an opportunity to play an important role in a new offensive system for the Eagles, headlined by the veteran passer, Jalen Hurts.

Last season, the Eagles struggled in the passing game under the one-and-done offensive coordinator, Kevin Patullo. Following Patullo’s firing, the Eagles interviewed many coordinator candidates, landing on the 34-year-old Sean Mannion to take over the position.

Wicks might miss some valuable time at OTAs, but it certainly won’t make or break his upcoming run with the Eagles. OTAs are expected to conclude on June 4. The team is slated to hold a two-day mandatory minicamp, which begins on June 9.