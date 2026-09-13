New York Giants Get Massive Reach of Prediction Over Eagles

During the 2025 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles repeated as NFC East Champions for the first time in a long time.

In 2026, the Eagles will eye a three-peat for the first time since 2004.

While most expect the Eagles to remain competitve enough to accomplish that feat, the national media continues to view the Dallas Cowboys as a legitimate threat to their divisional crown.

And another NFL writer took their prediction in an unexpected direction. Putting together last-minute bold predictions for the 2026 NFL season, Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon predicted the New York Giants would secure the NFC East in 2026.

What Makes The Eagles A Weaker Link?

“Volatility is the default setting in the NFC East, where I don’t trust anyone in the division,” Gagnon wrote.

“The Eagles deservedly remain the team to beat, but I wouldn’t be surprised if significant offensive turnover leads to early inconsistency.”

It’s a fair take to question the Eagles’ offense going into the new year. After all, they were one of the most underwhelming groups in 2025. Even before their Super Bowl explosion in 2024, the Eagles’ offense was inconsistent due to the lack of success in the passing game.

The Eagles made the necessary changes to improve in 2026. They replaced Kevin Patullo with Sean Mannion and got rid of the All-Pro AJ Brown, who was clearly becoming more of a problem than a problem-solver.

On paper, everything seems fine for the Eagles’ offense, but on paper doesn’t mean anything. The defense is strong enough to keep the Eagles competitive and battling for a playoff spot, but the offense makes or breaks their chances of winning anything significant.

Still, How Do The Giants Win?

“I like that the Giants are loaded with young talent on both sides of the ball. I love that they’ve now combined that with a Super Bowl-winning head coach, a Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator and veteran additions like Isaiah Likely and Tremaine Edmunds,” Gagnon explained.

“I get the feeling Jaxson Dart and his young, high-energy supporting cast will approach 2026 with a nothing-to-lose mentality, which is dangerous if you’re Dallas, Philly or Washington.”

The Washington Commanders proved two seasons ago that low pressure with a fresh coaching staff and an emerging young quarterback can lead to shocking success. The Commanders made a surprising run to the NFC Championship.

The idea makes sense, but the Giants are closer to four than they are to one. Most predictions would place them last in the NFC East, rather than being dark horses to win it. If you’re Philly or Dallas, you feel much better than New York in 2026, whether the outside pressure is high or not.