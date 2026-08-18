The Philadelphia Eagles haven’t seen much out of their high-end draft pick, Eli Stowers.

Unfortunately, after just one preseason game, an Eagles insider is ready to call the battle for TE2 in Philadelphia, and it doesn’t bode well for the team’s second-round pick in 2026.

NFL 2nd Round Pick Projected To Lose Eagles Camp Battle

Philly Voice’s Jimmy Kempski has been tracking the TE2 battle day-by-day with consistent updates about the state of Dallas Goedert’s backup.

Ideally, the Eagles would watch their big draft night investment win the position, but he simply hasn’t had a good offseason. Based on Kempski’s tracking, Stowers has just one good day throughout training camp.

Following the August 17 practice, days after the blowout loss against the Baltimore Ravens, Kempski is officially projecting that Johnny Mundt will be the primary backup for the 2026 NFL season.

“We’d have called the TE2 spot for Mundt after the game, but just wanted to confirm that he didn’t play against the Ravens because he’s viewed as a valued player the team doesn’t want to get hurt,” Kempski wrote on August 17.

Eli Stowers Right Now

The 23-year-old left the NCAA after attending three different schools since 2021. He started at Texas A&M, where he appeared in five games across two seasons as a quarterback.

In 2023, Stowers played for New Mexico State, where he played multiple positions throughout the 2023 season. When Stowers got to Vanderbilt for a two-season run, which began in 2024, he became one of the most notable tight ends in the NCAA. During his final season at Vanderbilt, Stowers appeared in 12 games. He caught 62 passes for 769 yards and four touchdowns.

Stowers simply hasn’t had a strong offseason based on reports coming out of camp. While rookies obviously need room for improvement, the fact that he’s likely to begin the season as a backup’s backup is disappointing.

Johnny Mundt has plenty of experience, being in the league since 2017. Over nine seasons, he has racked up 658 yards and four touchdowns. Due to his value in the blocking game, Mundt is likely to receive the nod at No. 2 more than Stowers early on. The rookie will get a couple more games to help his case.