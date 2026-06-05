On Monday, June 1, the Philadelphia Eagles believed they would be the only team to strike a blockbuster deal.

The Los Angeles Rams and the Cleveland Browns stole the spotlight. Hours before the first trade of the day went down, several teams, including the Eagles, were getting linked to the star edge rusher, Myles Garrett.

Shortly after the trade talks started to heat up, a deal was done. Garrett was headed to the Rams. LA was already a championship contender in the NFC. Acquiring Myles Garrett greatly improves their Super Bowl odds.

Former NFL All-Pro and ESPN analyst Bart Scott is sure that the Eagles aren’t going to make their one blockbuster deal and be done for the time being. Hours after Garrett was moved, the Eagles sent AJ Brown to the New England Patriots for a future first-round pick and a fifth-round pick.

While that’s not exactly a win-now move for the contending Eagles, Scott is convinced that Howie Roseman will look to acquire Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders.

NFL Analyst Predicts Eagles Will Land Maxx Crosby After Blockbuster Trade

“I know Howie Roseman, and I see a big move coming,” Scott said on Get Up.

“I’m telling you guys, a big move is coming. Howie Roseman always has a plan. I believe that Howie Roseman is going to take the space that he has—he just saw what happened with Myles Garrett—he’s not going to be one-upped by anybody.”

While the Eagles aren’t exactly desperate for defensive line help, Scott believes that Crosby is a notable enough upgrade to make a deal for. The Rams had a star in the third-year edge rusher, Jared Verse. Yet, they got better with a seasoned Myles Garrett.

“I think that Maxx Crosby is going to Philadelphia,” Scott continued. “I think that they have the player in Nolan Smith to trade. They can mimic the same trade. The arms race is just beginning.”

What Would Maxx Crosby Cost For The Eagles?

The Garrett deal shouldn’t be viewed as an exact comparison for Crosby.

The former Browns pass rusher is coming off a record-breaking season. Crosby just had his third double-digit sack season in four years, but he didn’t get to the quarterback nearly as much as Garrett did in 2025.

Los Angeles gave up a star on a rookie deal, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a 2029 third-round pick in order to land Garrett. Rumors indicated that Jalen Carter would’ve been the desired player acquisition for the Browns if the Eagles were willing to do what it takes to grab Garrett.

The Eagles and the rest of the NFL found out the price of Crosby back in March. The Raiders had an agreement in place with the Baltimore Ravens to send Crosby to the DMV. The Ravens were initially willing to pay a 2026 first-round pick and a 2027 first-round pick.

However, the Ravens weren’t comfortable with Crosby’s physical. That could be a key factor in lowering Crosby’s price in his next potential trade, but it remains a reason to keep a team like the Eagles hesitant.

Maxx Crosby Right Now

Crosby, 28, is a former fourth-round pick out of Eastern Michigan.

He joined the Raiders in 2019. With seven seasons under his belt, Crosby has appeared in 110 games. The Raiders pass rusher has produced 439 tackles, with 133 going for a loss. He also has 69.5 sacks to his name.

Last season, Crosby came up with 73 tackles and 10.0 sacks in 15 games. Injury concerns shortened his season and called for an offseason procedure.

While the Eagles are a popular team to link Crosby to, there hasn’t been a lot of steam there just yet. Roseman might have a big move up his sleeve after seeing the Rams’ big move of the offseason, but it might take some time before he gets something done.