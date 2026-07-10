When it comes to rookie season expectations, Makai Lemon won’t have it easy with the Philadelphia Eagles.

For starters, he’s in a tough market. Philadelphia demands hard work and instant results.

But the resolved AJ Brown saga will be looming over the Eagles as well. That pressure will certainly go from local to national, as the league is eager to see how Jalen Hurts and the Eagles play without the All-Pro wide receiver on the field.

DeVonta Smith will feel the pressure of sliding into WR1 to take over for Brown. Being a first-round selection, Lemon is going to be expected to fill some big shoes that Smith leaves in that WR2 spot.

But a recent rundown of rookie predictions suggests that Lemon’s initial role isn’t going to be a guaranteed starting spot.

NFL Analyst Sprinkles Some Doubt On Eagles Rookie’s Initial Role

“They have a perimeter spot open opposite DeVonta Smith. However, trade acquisition Dontayvion Wicks is better suited for that role, while Lemon should be at home in the slot,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote.

“Philly also added Marquise Brown this offseason, so Lemon will have to earn the starting slot role in training camp.”

While Knox assumes that Lemon will have the “inside track” for the starting slot position due to the first-round investment factor, nothing is given in training camp–especially on a team with championship expectations.

Makai Lemon’s Upcoming NFL Battle

The rookie wide receiver just wrapped up a third season at USC.

As a freshman, Lemon appeared in nine games. He caught just six passes that year.

During his sophomore effort in 2024, Lemon started half of his 12 appearances. That year, he came down with 52 catches for 764 yards and three touchdowns.

In year three, his final run with the Trojans, Lemon racked up 1,156 yards for 11 touchdowns. He also added two scores on the ground off just nine attempts.

The Eagles have a lot to learn about Lemon. While they got a decent peek at what he brings to the NFL level in rookie minicamp, the young wideout suffered a setback during voluntary OTAs when the veterans arrived.

Considering the Eagles had a quick transition into mandatory minicamp, Lemon was not a part of that action. They are hopeful he’ll be rested and ready to go for training camp later this month.