NFL Announces Big News For Eagles Super Bowl Champ Nelson Agholor

Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor has landed a new gig beyond playing in the NFL.

According to an announcement from NFL Media, Nelson Agholor is set to become a studio analyst, appearing on NFL GameDay Preview throughout the season.

Agholor has been added alongside the former quarterback, Cody Kessler.

Nelson Agholor’s Eagles Career

In 2015, Agholor was added to the Eagles after his run at USC.

Over three college seasons, Agholor racked up 2,571 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also had success on special teams, returning 37 punts for 548 yards, and 24 kicks for 443 yards. He scored four times on special teams.

The Eagles drafted Agholor in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He was the No. 20 overall pick.

Agholor struggled to live up to his draft spot, but the veteran wideout carved out a solid Eagles run for himself over time. After failing to exceed 400 yards and three touchdowns in each of his first two seasons, he turned in a 62-catch, 768-yard season with eight touchdowns during the Eagles’ first successful Super Bowl campaign.

He finished his Eagles career with five seasons of action. During that time, Agholor collected 2,515 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Beyond The Birds

After his run with the Eagles, Agholor played one season for the Las Vegas Raiders, where he produced 896 yards and eight touchdowns.

After Vegas, Agholor played for two seasons with the New England Patriots. He played two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens after that.

Agholor hasn’t played since the 2024 NFL season. After 10 years in the league, the veteran wideout is taking his expertise to the small screen, talking football on gamedays.