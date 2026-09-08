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NFL Announces Big News For Eagles Super Bowl Champ Nelson Agholor

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Washington Redskins v Philadelphia Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 03: Wide receiver Nelson Agholor #13 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Washington Redskins in the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 3, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor has landed a new gig beyond playing in the NFL.

According to an announcement from NFL Media, Nelson Agholor is set to become a studio analyst, appearing on NFL GameDay Preview throughout the season.

Agholor has been added alongside the former quarterback, Cody Kessler.

Nelson Agholor’s Eagles Career

Detroit Lions v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 22: Nelson Agholor #13 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lincoln Financial Field on September 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

In 2015, Agholor was added to the Eagles after his run at USC.

Over three college seasons, Agholor racked up 2,571 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also had success on special teams, returning 37 punts for 548 yards, and 24 kicks for 443 yards. He scored four times on special teams.

Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Redskins
GettyLANDOVER, MD – DECEMBER 30: Nelson Agholor #13 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates his touchdown against the Washington Redskins during the second half at FedExField on December 30, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

The Eagles drafted Agholor in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He was the No. 20 overall pick.

Agholor struggled to live up to his draft spot, but the veteran wideout carved out a solid Eagles run for himself over time. After failing to exceed 400 yards and three touchdowns in each of his first two seasons, he turned in a 62-catch, 768-yard season with eight touchdowns during the Eagles’ first successful Super Bowl campaign.

He finished his Eagles career with five seasons of action. During that time, Agholor collected 2,515 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Beyond The Birds

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 27: Nelson Agholor #15 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after a receiving touchdown in the second quarter of a game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

After his run with the Eagles, Agholor played one season for the Las Vegas Raiders, where he produced 896 yards and eight touchdowns.

After Vegas, Agholor played for two seasons with the New England Patriots. He played two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens after that.

Agholor hasn’t played since the 2024 NFL season. After 10 years in the league, the veteran wideout is taking his expertise to the small screen, talking football on gamedays.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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