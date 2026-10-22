NFL Announces Stiff Punishment for Nick Sirianni After Eagles Week 6 Loss

The Philadelphia Eagles have already had a bad week, with Jalen Hurts‘ injury dominating the national spotlight, but things are only getting worse.

Philly has avoided any punishment for how it handled Hurts’ blood clots so far. The NFLPA has called on the league to conduct a full investigation into the incident, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has welcomed it.

That said, the Eagles aren’t out of the woods yet. It looks like head coach Nick Sirianni is in hot water.

Nick Sirianni Faces Massive Fine After Philadelphia Eagles Week 6 Loss

Sports Illustrated NFL reporter Albert Breer wrote his latest article about the NFL Owners Meeting. In it, Breer said Sirianni is among three head coaches facing a massive league fine.

“Inside the meeting room, the league did address the heightening tension between coaches, players and officials on the game field. They cited examples, including this news: Patriots coach Mike Vrabel, Jets coach Aaron Glenn and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni were fined $250,000 for conduct toward officials. That, of course, is a pretty stiff penalty and a clear statement. I’ve also heard that the fines are in abeyance, meaning they’d be on hold, and could be repealed with good behavior. As EVP of football operations, Troy Vincent also mentioned in his press availability a discussion of sportsmanship in the game, following talks with the NFLPA about the celebration fines that were assessed then rescinded (Kyle Juszczyk’s being the most prominent of them) earlier in the year.”

Sirianni has a 61-30 overall record as the Eagles head coach since taking the job in 2021. His team has started 2-4, their worst start since his first year.

Nick Sirianni Needs to Stay on Good Behavior With the Eagles for the Rest of 2026

It has been a long season for Sirianni, who is already on the hot seat. His team has four straight losses; people are questioning his game-management decisions, and he’s had to face the music on the Hurts situation.

The good news for Sirianni is that as long as he stays in good graces with the referees for the rest of the season, he should be fine. If not, he could face that hefty fine, and tough decisions could follow.

For now, the Eagles have to shift their focus to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4. Both teams have only two losses, but Philly faces more pressure to turn things around, or their season could be over.

Sirianni needs the win more than anyone else on the team to get people off his back for a bit. Another loss, and the narrative that he’s done after 2026 will only get louder.