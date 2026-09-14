After winning a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks, Riq Woolen hit the NFL free agency market and inked a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Sunday, September 13, Woolen made his Eagles debut, playing in front of a different home crowd for the first time in his NFL career.

After the matchup, Woolen reacted to his first Eagles action with an excited social media post.

4-Year NFL CB Posts Reaction To Eagles Debut After Beating Commanders

“First game as an Eagle and at the Linc, Dubs in the chat! 💚🦅🙏🏾,” Woolen wrote on X.

The 27-year-old cornerback had a solid outing, which certainly helped the Eagles’ secondary live up to the preseason hype.

The Eagles already knew how strong they were at corner on one side with Quinyon Mitchell in the mix.

As an All-Pro last season, Mitchell is one of the top corners in the game in just year three. As for Woolen, he’s a former fifth-round pick, who quickly earned a starting role with the Seahawks in 2022.

While Woolen’s role changed over time, he remained a promising contributor for the Seahawks. During their Super Bowl-winning season in 2025, Woolen appeared in 16 games. He racked up 41 tackles, 12 pass deflections, and one interception.

During the postseason run, Woolen came up with eight tackles and four pass deflections. In free agency, Woolen signed a hefty one-year deal, and will earn up to $15 million for the 2026 NFL season.

On the stat sheet, Woolen was quiet with just one tackle against the Commanders on Sunday. However, he passed the eye test with his coverage.

The Eagles squeezed out a tight 24-22 win over Washington to move to 1-0 on the season. They will face the Tennessee Titans in Week 2.